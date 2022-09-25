USF’s Clausen Shining as a senior on the volleyball team

USF volleyball player Libero CC Clausen has been making a name for herself since she became a Bull.

Now in her senior year, she’s accomplished something she’s had her eye on since she stepped foot on the Bulls volleyball court.

Like many, Clausen grew up playing sports.

“You know, really love the idea of ​​being competitive,” she told Spectrum Sports 360’s Katya Guillaume. She played softball before picking up a volleyball. “I played softball for actually 7 years before,” she said, “and then my sister got into volleyball and then that kind of inspired me also to get into volleyball, and ever since then I fell in love with it.”

She dedicated her time, ever since, to excel in this sport. “When I first started,” she added, “I knew that I really wanted to play this for a really long time, and then it was about when I was 13 or 14 that I was like, ‘man I really want to play in college’ and then it was always a goal of mine in high school and then when I got here, I just created some more goals for myself,” – like setting records in digs…her forté.

She continued, “Having that goal in the back of my mind also allowed me to be the best for my team. Throwing my body out there every single game, putting 100 percent, and reaching my personal goals also helped me reach my team goals. “

Just a couple of weeks ago, she broke USF’s dig record, a record that was set by Michelle Collier, who played for the Bulls from 1998-2002. Clausen said she’s an inspiration. “I thought it was a really cool thing,” she said.

“Once I actually thought about it, I was like, ‘wow, that’s a really big accomplishment, you should be proud of yourself.’ No matter how you look at it, this humble athlete credits her teammates for the success.

“Without them,” she said, “I definitely wouldn’t have been able to do this without the correct block setup. I give all my credit to the block, they funnel the ball straight to me and make my job a lot easier. I just love being a Bull, it’s huge pride. When I got here, I knew that I always wanted to represent it.”

She said she believed that she did. She told Guillaume that she’s been thinking about her path after graduating from South Florida. She said that she’s been bouncing around the idea of ​​coaching volleyball. She mentioned most volleyball players have to go overseas to play, especially in her position and she’s never had much of an interest in that.

She said the Bulls held a summer camp last year and this year where young aspiring volleyball players got to see the team in action and she was involved in coaching them a bit, so if she doesn’t go into marketing, she would definitely be involved in this sport by coaching.