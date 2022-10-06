USF Women’s Soccer Welcomes Memphis to Corbett

Matchups: USF (5-6-0, 2-1-0 AAC) vs. Memphis (4-3-4, 0-0-3 AAC)

When: Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m

Where: Corbett Stadium

Watch: ESPN+

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 – The University of South Florida Women’s soccer team looks to continue its winning streak as they welcome preseason favorites Memphis to Corbett Stadium on Thursday for the annual Breast Cancer Awareness match. Kickoff is set for 7 pm

Entering This Week’s Match

The Bulls have won five of the last eight meetings against the Tigers. Memphis took the last Matchup on PK’s to Capture the 2021 AAC Conference Tournament.

Sydney Martinez is looking for her third straight shutout.

is looking for her third straight shutout. She is 51 minutes away from becoming the all-time leader in goalie minutes played.

Last Match

South Florida earned their first road win of the season with a 1-0 final against SMU.

The win also marked the Bulls first Top 25 win of the season.

The Bulls have now won six of the last seven matchups against the Mustangs.

And the Award Goes To…

South Florida has earned American Athletic Conference Weekly honors eight times this season. Sophomore Chiara Hahn was named the Offensive Player of the Week for her performance in the Bulls win over SMU. Five Bulls have earned spots on the Honor Roll with Sydney Martinez leading with three. Maria Bulis , Rosalia Muino Gonzalez , Georgia Brown and Daniella Chung have been named once.

Thunderstruck

Situated in the Lightning capital of the United States, Florida averaged 223 strikes per square mile in 2021, with Tampa ranking as the No. 1 city with more than 500,000 people by WeatherBug in 2015. The weather has targeted the Bulls this season, with each of its first three games being delayed due to weather so far this season and one game being called early due to weather. In total, while the Bulls have spent 16 hours and 30 minutes in the game on the pitch, they have also spent seven hours and 18 minutes in weather delays.

She’s A Keeper

Martinez is making her case as one of the best Keepers to come through the Women’s soccer program at South Florida. With the Bulls 1-0 win over Tulsa on Sept. 22, she became the new career shutout leader with 25. The fifth-year senior is currently ranked in all of the career goalkeeper lists that USF tracks. Her placements are below:

Goalie Minutes Played: 2nd; 6.644 (1st: 6.695).

Goals Against Average: 1st; 0.840.

Clay: 4th; 240 (3rd: 275, 1st: 318)

Saves Per Game: 10th; 3.24 (9th: 3.62; 1st: 5.07)

Save Percentage: 5th; .795 (4th: .799; 1st: .825)

Shutouts: 1st; 26

She also holds the single-season goals-against average record at USF with a 0.453 tally in 2020.

National Team Duty

South Florida boasts a tremendous amount of experience with their respective national teams. Vivianne Bessette and Serita Thurton just completed competition for the Canadian National Team at the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica. Bessette has also spent time in the Bulgarian National Team system, while Emilie Lajmiri (Denmark) and Chiara Hahn (Germany) have also represented their country in various levels of competition. USF also has a strong alumni base competing on the international level. In the most recent Olympic Games, Evelyne Viens (Canada) won a gold medal, while Christiane Endler (Chile), Olivia Chance (New Zealand) and Demi Stokes (Great Britain) all competed in the Games.

We’re Twinning ‘Em

South Florida is one of 20 Division I soccer programs with at least one set of Twins on the roster. Iris and Sloane Young joined the team in 2021 and are sophomores for the 2022 season. The Bulls are one of three sets of Twins in the American Athletic Conference, joining the Parker Sisters at Temple and the Fernandez Sisters at Tulsa. Overall, there are 23 sets of Twins between the 20 schools.

About USF Women’s Soccer

The USF Women’s soccer team has posted ten consecutive seasons of 10-plus wins under head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. The Bulls made their first NCAA tournament appearance in 2010 and returned in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. South Florida has five consecutive seasons with a conference championship, earning the tournament title in 2017, 2019 and 2020 as well. as the regular-season title in 2018, 2020 and 2021. The program had its first draft pick and second-highest pick in USF Athletics history with Evelyne Viens being taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft by Sky Blue FC, now Gotham FC.