USF Women’s soccer season ends in AAC semifinals against SMU – The Oracle

USF traveled to Orlando for the AAC semifinals against No. 6 SMU on Thursday, and a 5-0 blowout from the Mustangs sent the Bulls home early from the tournament.

Less than seven minutes from kickoff, SMU sophomore defender Sammy Nieves placed a goal in the bottom right of the net, Slipping past USF senior goalkeeper Sydney Martinez.

The Mustangs (10-3-5, 3-3-2 AAC) tripled their 1-0 lead by the end of the first half with two more goals made by senior midfielder Wayny Balata at the 18th minute and Nieves six minutes later.

Despite finishing the first half with four corner kicks and seven shots, South Florida (8-8, 5-3 AAC) was unable to place one on the board.

Within two minutes of the second half starting, Balata scored her second goal of the match, putting SMU at a 4-0 lead.

Ten minutes later, the Mustangs came back with their fifth and final goal at the 51st minute from Graduate forward Jewel Boland.

Sophomore midfielder Chiara Hahn led the Bulls with four shots, one on goal on Thursday. Both freshman defender Signe Markvardsen and freshman midfielder Daniella Chung followed with two shots each.

South Florida ended their final match with 14 shots, three of which were on goal, eight corner kicks and eight fouls.