USF Women’s Soccer Scores Late to Defeat UTSA

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 4, 2022 – A set piece goal with three minutes and 13 seconds remaining earned the University of South Florida Women’s soccer team its second win of the season. The 1-0 final score against UTSA also tied Sydney Martinez for the program’s career shutouts record.

After a lengthy defensive battle that nearly extended the entire 90 minutes, Brown (Highworth, England) sealed the game for South Florida (2-3-0) in the 87th minute. Vivianne Bessette (Montreal, Quebec, Canada) sent a free kick into the box that found Brown’s head and angled into the net to give USF the lead.

The win marked Martinez’s 24thth career shutout and first of the season, tying her with Kat Elliott (2014-17) for the team’s career lead.

After controlling possession for nearly 75 percent of the first half, South Florida found itself still tied with UTSA at the break, despite outshooting the Roadrunners, 6-2, in the opening 45 minutes.

Out of the break, the Bulls continued their dominance in the possession battle and extended their shot advantage to 11-4 Entering the game’s final five minutes. After a UTSA foul near midfield, Bessette sent the free kick opportunity into a crowded box, and Brown headed the ball over the defensive line and into the net to seal the win for South Florida.

Notables

The game was USF’s first home game this season not to feature a delay.

The Bulls extended their series lead against the future AAC member to 2-0-0.

Up Next

The Bulls remain at home for a Thursday night matchup against Miami. The game will kick off at 6 pm on Sept. 8.

The USF Women’s soccer team has posted ten consecutive seasons of 10-plus wins under head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. The Bulls made their first NCAA tournament appearance in 2010 and returned in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. South Florida has five consecutive seasons with a conference championship, earning the tournament title in 2017, 2019 and 2020 as well. as the regular-season title in 2018, 2020 and 2021. The program had its first draft pick and second-highest pick in USF Athletics history with Evelyne Viens being taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft by Sky Blue FC, now Gotham FC.