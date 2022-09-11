USF Women’s Soccer Drops Match to Georgia, 2-0

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 11, 2022 – The University of South Florida Women’s soccer team dropped their second road match of the season with a 2-0 loss at Georgia on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (6-2) took an early lead in the match, scoring their first goal 20 minutes into the contest. Georgia held the advantage throughout the entire first half.

Coming out of the break, the Bulldogs continued to control the flow of play. In the 71′, Georgia’s Dani Murguia gave UGA a cushion, scoring their second goal of the match.

Signe Markvardse (Roskilde, Denmark), Rosalia Muino Gonzalez (Coruna, Spain) and Kendall Lincoln (Stephens City, Va.) each had one shot on the afternoon for the Bulls (3-4).

Notables

· Sunday was just the second road game of the season for the Bulls.

· Sydney Martinez (Rincon, Ga.) made five saves in the match.