USF Women’s Soccer Drops Match to Georgia, 2-0
ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 11, 2022 – The University of South Florida Women’s soccer team dropped their second road match of the season with a 2-0 loss at Georgia on Sunday.
The Bulldogs (6-2) took an early lead in the match, scoring their first goal 20 minutes into the contest. Georgia held the advantage throughout the entire first half.
Coming out of the break, the Bulldogs continued to control the flow of play. In the 71′, Georgia’s Dani Murguia gave UGA a cushion, scoring their second goal of the match.
Signe Markvardse (Roskilde, Denmark), Rosalia Muino Gonzalez (Coruna, Spain) and Kendall Lincoln (Stephens City, Va.) each had one shot on the afternoon for the Bulls (3-4).
Notables
· Sunday was just the second road game of the season for the Bulls.
· Sydney Martinez (Rincon, Ga.) made five saves in the match.
About USF Women’s Soccer
Be sure to follow USF Women’s soccer on social media (Twitter / Instagram/Facebook) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information. The USF Women’s soccer team has posted ten consecutive seasons of 10-plus wins under head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. The Bulls made their first NCAA tournament appearance in 2010 and returned in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. South Florida has five consecutive seasons with a conference championship, earning the tournament title in 2017, 2019 and 2020 as well. as the regular-season title in 2018, 2020 and 2021. The program had its first draft pick and second-highest pick in USF Athletics history with Evelyne Viens being taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft by Sky Blue FC, now Gotham FC.
