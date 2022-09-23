USF Women’s Soccer Downs Tulsa, 1-0, In Conference Home Opener

Next Game: at SMU 9/29/2022 | 8:00 P.M Sept. 29 (Thu) / 8:00 PM at SMU History

TAMPA, SEPT. 22, 2022 – The University of South Florida Women’s soccer team took down Tulsa, 1-0, in the conference home-opener for the Bulls in front of 876 fans at Corbett Stadium on Thursday night.

South Florida (4-6-0; 1-1-0 AAC) got its first American Conference win of the season behind a big goal from freshman Daniella Chung (Boca Raton), while Tulsa (6-4-1; 1-1-0 AAC) dropped its first conference match of the year.

Senior goalkeeper Sydney Martinez (Rincon, Ga.) made a huge save late in the match and recorded her 25th career shutout to become the program’s all-time leader in shutouts. USF dominated in shots for the game, posting a 20-6 advantage.

The teams battled through a scoreless first half as the Bulls dominated shots on goal, 10-2.

USF made a couple of deep forays into the Tulsa box, the closest chance coming when Serita Thurton (Ajax, Ontario) dribbled to just off the right post before firing a shot stopped by Tulsa goalie Tatum Sanders at the 27-minute mark.

USF got another good look when Signe Markvardsen (Roskilde, Denmark) lobbed a shot from about 25 yards out on the left side that Sanders leaped to deflect just over the cross bar.

Chung gave the Bulls a 1-0 lead at the 70-minute mark of the second half when her shot was deflected, caromed off the cross bar into the ground and then went in the goal for her first career goal at USF.

Scoring Summary

USF – Daniella Chung (70:11)

1 2 F

USF 0 1 0

Tulsa 0 0 0

shots: USF 20, Tulsa 6

Shots on Goal: USF 8, Tulsa 3

Clay: USF 7, Tulsa 3

Corner Kicks: USF 3, Tulsa 2

Fouls: USF 3, Tulsa 7

Notable

• Danielle Chung recorded her first career goal for USF.

• Sydney Martinez posted three saves, including a big one late in the game, to record her USF record 25th career shutout.

• The Bulls outshot Tulsa 20-6.

Up Next

The Bulls get a week off before returning to the pitch next Thursday, Sept. 29 at SMU. The match is set for an 8:00 pm (ET) kickoff.

The Bulls return to Corbett Field on Thursday, Oct. 6 to take on Memphis in a 7:00 pm kickoff.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-GoBulls or at Ticketmaster.

All home matches this season will be broadcast live on USF Bulls Unlimited, with Darek Sharp on the call. Bulls Unlimited is available via the free Tune In app (search “Bulls Unlimited”) and provides static-free quality whether you’re listening on your streaming device, laptop or desktop.

In addition to Bulls Unlimited, all of South Florida’s home regular season matches will be streamed live on the ESPN+ platform. Subscriptions for the ESPN+ app are $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually and can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services. A step-by-step guide for subscribing to ESPN+ is located here.

About USF Women’s Soccer

Be sure to follow USF Women’s soccer on social media (Twitter / Instagram/Facebook) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information.

The USF Women’s soccer team has posted ten consecutive seasons of 10-plus wins under Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. The Bulls made their first NCAA tournament appearance in 2010 and returned in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. South Florida has five consecutive seasons with a conference championship, earning the tournament title in 2017, 2019 and 2020 as well. as the regular-season title in 2018, 2020 and 2021. The program had its first draft pick and second-highest pick in USF Athletics history with Evelyne Viens being taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft by Sky Blue FC, now Gotham FC.

