USF Women’s Soccer Closes Out Nonconference Play With a 3-1 Loss to Kansas

Next Game: Tulsa 9/22/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 22 (Thu) / 7:00 PM Tulsa History

TAMPA (Sept. 18, 2022) – The University of South Florida Women’s soccer team closed out its nonconference schedule on Sunday with a 3-1 loss to Kansas at Corbett Stadium despite outshooting the Jayhawks 20-10 on the day with five shots on goal.

South Florida falls to 3-6 (0-1-0 AAC) on the year while Kansas improves to 7-3.

The Bulls had four prime chances in two minutes during the first half where they had the opportunity to strike first. in the 29′ Gentiana Fetaj had a shot to the near post from four yards out that was saved by Kansas goalkeeper Melania Pasar, however, the rebound came out to Chiara Hahn who sent her offering on goal but was also denied. Signe Markvardsen took Hahn’s rebound and sent a shot from five yards out that was blocked.

Ella Shapiro then had a point-blank chance for the Green and Gold in the 31′ with a laser that was stopped by a diving save by Pasar.

Despite the Bulls’ threats, it was the Jayhawks that got on the board first when Lexi Watts served up a chip shot over the head of the South Florida keeper Sydney Martinez in the 32′. The 1-0 margin would stand as both teams headed to the break.

Kansas came out in the second half and Struck quickly to give themselves a cushion when Rylan Childers took a pass from her sister Raena and fired a shot to the low left corner past a diving Martinez, to give the Jayhawks a 2-0 lead in the 48′.

Kansas added a final goal in the 71′ when Avery Smith was sent a pass from Emma Beltz who saw a wide-open goal in front of her and connected to make the score 3-0.

The Bulls looked to make one final push to get back into the match when Emilie Lajmiri beat Pasar from three yards out for her first career goal, off an assist from Lucy Roberts in the 83′. That was the only marker of the match for South Florida.

Scoring Summary

KU – Lexi Watts (Avery Smith; 31:20)

KU – Rylan Childers (Raena Childers; 47:55)

KU – Avery Smith (Emma Beltz; 70:35)

USF – Emilie Lajmiri ( Lucy Roberts ; 83:06)

1 2 F

USF 0 1 1

Kansas 1 2 3

shots: USF 20, KU 10

Shots on Goal: USF 5, KU 5

Clay: USF 2, KU 4

Corner Kicks: USF 9, KU 6

Fouls: USF 10, KU 6

Notable

Sunday’s match with Kansas was the first between the two schools.

Up Next

The Bulls get back on the pitch on Sept. 22 at 7 pm when Tulsa visits Corbett Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-GoBulls or at Ticketmaster.

All home matches this season will be broadcast live on USF Bulls Unlimited, with Darek Sharp on the call. Bulls Unlimited is available via the free Tune In app (search “Bulls Unlimited”) and provides static-free quality whether you’re listening on your streaming device, laptop or desktop.

In addition to Bulls Unlimited, all of South Florida’s home regular season matches will be streamed live on the ESPN+ platform. Subscriptions for the ESPN+ app are $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually and can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services. A step-by-step guide for subscribing to ESPN+ is located here.

About USF Women’s Soccer

Be sure to follow USF Women’s soccer on social media (Twitter / Instagram/Facebook) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information.

The USF Women’s soccer team has posted ten consecutive seasons of 10-plus wins under head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown . The Bulls made their first NCAA tournament appearance in 2010 and returned in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. South Florida has five consecutive seasons with a conference championship, earning the tournament title in 2017, 2019 and 2020 as well. as the regular-season title in 2018, 2020 and 2021. The program had its first draft pick and second-highest pick in USF Athletics history with Evelyne Viens being taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft by Sky Blue FC, now Gotham FC.