USF Women’s Golf travels to South Carolina

TOURNAMENTS: Lady Paladin Invitational

SCHEDULE: September 23-25

LOCATION: Greenville, SC

COURSE: Furman Golf Club (Par 72/6,256 Yards)

Live Scoring via Golfstat

TAMPA (September 22, 2022) – The University of South Florida hit the road for their second outing of the fall for the Lady Paladin Invitational Hosted by Furman University on September 23-25.

Last Time Out

The Bulls opened their 2022-23 season last week with a sixth-place finish in the 14-team Green Wave Classic. South Florida was one of seven teams in that tournament to shoot under par as a team (857).

Melanie Green and Leonor Medeiros led South Florida with scores of three-under-par 213 to tie for 19th individually. Medeiros carded a career-low round of 67 in round one and matched her career best for 54-hole total.

Juliana Camargo also carded a career low with a 54-hole score of 218.

Lauren Heinlein and Alizee Vidal made their USF debuts.

The Tournament

The Lady Paladin Invitational will be played at the Furman Golf Club in Greenville, SC Teams will play 18 holes over three days. Tee times begin at 9 am off holes No. 1 and No. 10 on Friday and Saturday with a shotgun 9 am start on Sunday.

The Bulls

Head Coach Erika Brennan has announced the following lineup for USF: Juliana Camargo , Lauren Heinlein , Leonor Medeiros , Emma Kim and Alizee Vidal . Kim will be making her collegiate debut for the Bulls.

“The team has created some momentum through the first event and in preparation of this weekend,” Brennan said. “We know this golf course and feel confident on where we can capitalize and where to get out with a pair. They deeply believe in one another and we’re ready to get to battling alongside one another.”

The Field

South Florida will compete in the 18-team field with: Furman, Augusta, Costal Carolina, Daytona State, Florida Atlantic, Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia State, James Madison, Memphis, Minnesota, North Florida, Old Dominion, Richmond, Stetson, Tulane , UNCW and Western Kentucky.

About USF Women’s Golf

The Bulls are in their fifth season under head coach Erika Brennan in 2022-23. USF is among the fastest rising programs in the country, as they climbed 75 spots in the national Golfstat rankings following Brennan’s first season in 2018-19 and have captured three tournament titles in four seasons, while setting numerous program scoring records under her leadership.

