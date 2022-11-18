USF Women’s golf signs pair of recruits

TAMPA (November 17, 2022) – University of South Florida Women’s golf head coach Erika Brennan has announced the signing of two recruits that will join the Bulls in the 2023-24 season: Ana Da Costa Rodrigues and Emma Falcher.

Ana Da Costa Rodrigues

A native of Porto, Portugal, Da Costa Rodrigues has been a member of the Portuguese National Team since 2017. She currently attends Colegio Luso-Frances and plans to study Biomedical engineering when she arrives on campus at USF next fall.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ana as the next great Bull,” said Brennan. “Her enthusiasm was immediately evident in the recruiting process and she backs it up with solid play on the golf course. She will be a tremendous asset to our team culture as well as our competitive drive. She is a proven golfer in high level international competition , and we look for her to make an immediate impact.”

Da Costa Rodrigues was the 2017 Portuguese U12 National Champions, Winner of the Copa Federaction Riojana U16 and Winner of the 2022 Portuguese Federation Cup.

“Since I was a child, golf has been a great part of my life, to which I dedicate a lot of time and effort,” she said. “However, I have always given a lot of importance to academics as well. I wanted to find a university that could balance those important areas of my life effectively, and that is why I chose USF. South Florida offers a competitive and strong structure to continue my golf career with amazing coaches and teammates, and is a top university academically.”

Emma Falcher

Falcher is a native of Fousenant, France. Her top tournament finishes include:

2nd place 2022 Grand Prix de Chiberta (73, 65, 70, 70)

2021 Grand Prix Chiberta (72, 69, 70, 70)

2021 Grand Prix de la Biarritz Cup (70, 69, 70, 74)

2019 Grand Prix des Landes (70, 73, 69, 69)

2021 Lavaux Ladies Open (70, 67, 73)

2021 Internationaux de France U21 – Esmond Trophy (65, 77)

“Emma is a tremendous competitor and excels on the world junior golf stage,” Brennan said. “She is also a high-caliber human who can elevate those around her. She has a fierce competitive spirit and strong team-first mentality. She will immediately impact our program and we’re thrilled she chose USF.”

“I had a big crush on USF and contacted the coaches right away,” said Falcher. “They are great people who will be behind me to push my golf game to the highest level, but also to ensure balance in this often difficult sport which needs good vibes. I can’t wait to start with the Bulls and join my teammates. ”

About USF Women’s Golf

The Bulls are in their fifth season under head Coach Erika Brennan in 2022-23. USF is among the fastest rising programs in the country, as they climbed 75 spots in the national Golfstat rankings following Brennan’s first season in 2018-19 and have captured three tournament titles in four seasons, while setting numerous program scoring records under her leadership.

