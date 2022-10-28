USF Women’s golf concludes fall Slate in Coral Gables

TOURNAMENTS: Hurricane Invitational

SCHEDULE: October 31-November 1

LOCATION: Coral Gables, Fla.

COURSE: The Biltmore Golf Course (Par 72/6,100 yards)

FOLLOW: Live Scoring via Golfstat | Twitter @USFWGolf

TAMPA (October 28, 2022) – The University of South Florida Women’s golf team will stay in the Sunshine State to wrap up the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule. The Bulls will play in the Hurricane Invitational on Monday, October 31-Tuesday, November 1 in Coral Gables.

Last Time Out

The Bulls secured their second straight third-place finish at the Dale McNamara Invitational on October 10-11. South Florida was just six strokes off the pace in that outing as host Tulane won the event. USF posted a season-low 54-hole score of 852 to place third at the Evie Odom Invitational on September 29-October 2.

Melanie Green and Lauren Heinlein paced the Bulls at the Dale McNamara with scores of 217 (+1) to tie for sixth individually.

The Tournament

The Hurricane Invitational will be played at the Biltmore Golf Course with 36 holes on Monday and the final round of 18 on Tuesday.

The Bulls

Head Coach Erika Brennan has announced the following lineup for USF: Melanie Green Lauren Heinlein, Juliana Camargo , Leonor Medeiros and Alizee Vidal.

“This is a great test of golf at the Biltmore, and we will need to be sharp with our wedges and show lots of commitment on the par threes,” Brennan said. “The team is in a great place to make a strong run to close the fall season.”

The Field

South Florida will compete in the 12-team field with: Miami, Augusta, BYU, Kent State, Nebraska, New Mexico, San Diego State, Texas State, SMU, Illinois and UNLV.

About USF Women’s Golf

The Bulls are in their fifth season under head Coach Erika Brennan in 2022-23. USF is among the fastest rising programs in the country, as they climbed 75 spots in the national Golfstat rankings following Brennan’s first season in 2018-19 and have captured three tournament titles in four seasons, while setting numerous program scoring records under her leadership.

Follow @USFWGolf on Twitter for the latest information regarding the program.

