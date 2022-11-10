USF Women’s Basketball Welcomes FAMU To the Yuengling Center on Friday

TAMPA (Nov. 10, 2021) – The University of South Florida Women’s basketball team returns to the Yuengling Center on Friday for game two of its four-game season-opening homestand when it takes on Florida A&M. Tip-off is slated for 6 pm and the game will be carried live on ESPN+.

The Bulls will look to carry over their momentum from their dominating performance against Morehead State on Monday when they defeated the Eagles, 87-40.

Four players netted double figures led by a career-high 20 points from Florida State transfer and former McDonald’s High School All-American, Sammie Puisis . Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu posted her first double-double of the season with a 12-point, 10-rebound performance. Fankam Mendjiadeu’s 12 points left her two points shy of 1,000 for her career between Memphis and South Florida.

2022 American Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year Elena Tsineke had 15 points in the win.

The Bulls’ final two games of the four-game homestand will be against Jacksonville on Nov. 13 (1 pm, ESPN+) and Nov. 16 when Alabama visits the Yuengling Center (7 pm, ESPN+).

RV/RV USF BULLS | 1-0

Last Game: Nov. 7 vs. Morehead State, W, 87-40

Next Game: Nov. 13 vs. Jacksonville, 1 p.m

Head Coach: Jose Fernandez

Alma Mater: FIU, 1994

Career Record: 417-285 (23rd season)

at USF: Same

FLORIDA A&M RATTLERS | 0-1

Last Game: Nov. 7 at Florida, L, 83-55

Next Game: Nov. 15 vs. Georgia State, Noon

Head Coach: Shalon Pillow

Alma Mater: Tennessee, 2002

Career Record: 3-26 (Third season)

at Morehead State: Same

QUICK HITS

South Florida Returns to the Yuengling Center on Friday for the second game of a four-game homestand when the Bulls welcome Florida A&M to Tampa … Tip-off is slated for 6 pm (ESPN+).

– The Rattlers are led on the sidelines by former South Florida Assistant coach, Shalon Pillow … Pillow worked for Head Coach Jose Fernandez for three seasons from 2005-08 when the Bulls advanced to their first NCAA Tournament and two WNITs.

– The Bulls come into Friday’s contest on the heels of a dominating 87-40 win over Morehead State on Monday night … Sammie Puisis paced the way for South Florida with a career-high 20 points.

– South Florida, who is picked by the American Athletic Conference coaches to finish first, opens 2022-23 with votes in both the Associated Press (3) and USA Today/WBCA (8) Preseason Top 25 polls.

SCOUTING FLORIDA A&M

– Florida A&M comes into its game with South Florida on the heels of an 83-55 loss at Florida on Monday in Gainesville.

– FAMU hung tough and trailed by 11 after three quarters, 59-48, but the Gators outscored the Rattlers, 24-7, in the fourth quarter to take control of the game.

– The Rattlers had three players in double figures led by Dylan Horton’s 20 points along with Ahriahna Grizzle with 11 and Ivet Subirats with 10.

THE SERIES AGAINST THE RATTLERS

– Florida A&M holds an 11-6 advantage over South Florida in the all-time series dating back to the 1972-73 campaign, the inaugural season for the Bulls.

– South Florida has won three of the last four games after falling in 10 of the first 13 meetings … The two programs last met on Dec. 29, 2012, in Tampa where the Bulls won, 100-75.

UP NEXT FOR USF

– Following Friday’s game with Florida A&M, South Florida will have a quick turnaround to prepare for another in-state foe, Jacksonville on Sunday at 1 pm (ESPN+).

– South Florida will close out its four-game season-opening homestand on Nov. 16 against Alabama at 7 pm (ESPN+).

– After the meeting with the Crimson Tide, the Bulls will play six of the next seven games on the road, beginning at TCU in the Maggie Dixon Classic in Fort Worth, Texas on Nov. 20 (ESPN+).

