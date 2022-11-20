USF Women’s Basketball Travels to the Lone Star State to Face TCU on Sunday

GAME FIVE | SUN., NOV. 20 | 2 PM ET | FORT WORTH, TEXAS | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA

Series: TCU leads, 4-1

RV/RV USF BULLS | 4-0

Last Game: Nov. 16 vs. Alabama, W, 67-59

Next Game: Nov. 22 vs. New Hampshire, 7 p.m

Head Coach: Jose Fernandez

Alma Mater: FIU, 1994

Career Record: 420-285 (23rd season)

at USF: Same

TCU HORNED FROGS | 2-1

Last Game: Nov. 16 vs. UTSA, W, 74-67

Next Game: Nov. 23 vs. Sam Houston, 7:30 p.m. ET

Head Coach: Raegan Pebley

Alma Mater: Colorado, 1997

Career Record: 291-291 (20th season)

at TCU: 135-116 (Ninth season)

TAMPA (Nov. 19, 2022) – The University of South Florida Women’s basketball team heads on the road for the first time during the 2022-23 season as the Bulls travel to Fort Worth, Texas to face TCU in the Maggie Dixon Classic. Tip-off is set for 2 pm ET and the game can be seen live on ESPN+. The Green and Gold look to extend their season-opening winning streak to five games.

Florida State transfer and former McDonald’s High School All-American Sammie Puisis leads three players in double figures in the scoring column, averaging 20.0 points per game while Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and Elena Tsineke are netting 17.8 and 14.5 points per game, respectively. Carla Brito finds herself right outside of double digits, averaging 9.0 points per contest to start her collegiate career.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu leads the Bulls in rebounding grabbing 9.8 boards per game and Brito is a close second averaging 7.3 rebounds per outing.

TCU comes into its game with South Florida with a 2-1 record following wins over Lipscomb, 69-62, on Nov. 7 in its season opener and UTSA, 74-67, on Nov. 10. The Horned Frogs’ lone loss was at North Carolina, 75-48, on Nov. 12.

Tomi Taiwo leads TCU in scoring, averaging 12.7 points per game, and is followed closely by Knisha Godfrey who is netting 10.7 points per outing to go along with 5.3 rebounds per contest. Emily Fisher falls just shy of averaging double-digits in the scoring column, averaging 9.3 points per game. Bella Cravens leads the team on the glass grabbing 8.5 rebounds per game.

Sunday’s game marks the sixth meeting between South Florida and TCU with the Horned Frogs leading the series, 4-1. The Bulls have never defeated TCU in Fort Worth and South Florida’s lone win came in an 89-84 double-overtime thriller in the, then, USF Sun Dome on Feb. 2, 2004. All five games played previously in the series were played while the Bulls and Horned Frogs were members of Conference USA.

Following TCU, South Florida Returns to the Yuengling Center on Nov. 22 when they host New Hampshire. Tip-off is slated for 7 pm (ESPN+).

About USF Women’s Basketball

South Florida recorded its 10th 20-win season during the 2021-22 campaign while playing in its sixth American Athletic Conference Championship game in its nine years in the conference. The Bulls achieved their highest national ranking of the season when it checked in at No. 13 in the Nov. 30 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, and advanced to their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the last nine years.

USF has made 17 postseason tournament appearances and had eight NCAA Tournament berths as head coach Jose Fernandez ‘s 22 seasons. The all-time winningest Coach in program history, Fernandez has guided USF to 10 20-win seasons, two WNIT final four appearances, the 2009 WNIT championship, and has won over 400 career games. Fernandez was named a finalist for the WBCA and semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards. He was also tabbed the 2021 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.

In 2021-22, the Bulls had three players recognized by The American for impressive seasons, including Elena Tsineke (All-Conference First Team), Bethy Mununga (All-Conference Second Team) and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (All-Conference Second Team).

In addition, Tsineke and Mununga were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team.

