USF Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Face New Hampshire on Tuesday

RV/RV USF BULLS | 5-0

Last Game: Nov. 20 at TCU, W, 66-59

Next Game: Nov. 25 vs. Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m

Head Coach: Jose Fernandez

Alma Mater: FIU, 1994

Career Record: 421-285 (23rd season)

at USF: Same

NEW HAMPSHIRE WILDCATS | 2-3

Last Game: Nov. 19 Northeastern, L, 63-51

Next Game: Nov. 27 vs. Boston Univ., 1 p.m. ET

Head Coach: Kelsey Hogan

Alma Mater: New Hampshire, 2014

Career Record: 9-20 (Third season)

at New Hampshire: Same

TAMPA (Nov. 21, 2022) – The University of South Florida Women’s basketball team returns to the Yuengling Center on Tuesday night to host New Hampshire. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm (ESPN+). The meeting with the Wildcats is the lone home game in a seven-game stretch that started on Sunday at TCU. The Bulls will not return home until Dec. 14 when it faces Marshall.

South Florida comes into the contest boasting a 5-0 record for the first time since the 2017-18 season and looks for its first 6-0 start since the 2016-17 campaign. In both seasons the Bulls went 24-9 and 26-8, respectively.

Florida State transfer and former McDonald’s High School All-American Sammie Puisis leads three players in double figures in the scoring column, averaging 17.6 points per game, while Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and Elena Tsineke are netting 16.2 and 15.8 points per game, respectively. Carla Brito finds herself right outside of double digits, averaging 9.4 points per contest to start her collegiate career.

Fankam Mendjiadeu leads the Bulls in rebounding grabbing 8.8 boards per game and Brito is right behind averaging 7.8 rebounds per outing.

New Hampshire comes into Tuesday’s game with the Bulls with a 2-3 record after its 63-51 loss to Northeastern on Saturday. The Wildcats’ only wins on the year came against Colby-Sawyer College in the season-opener on Nov. 7, 83-24, and in a Granite State Showdown with Dartmouth on Nov. 13, 59-56.

Avery O’Connor leads the way for New Hampshire averaging 13.4 points per game while Brooke Kane is second on the team in scoring, netting 11.0 points per contest to go along with her team-high 6.8 rebounds per game.

Tuesday’s game marks the fourth meeting between the two schools with South Florida holding a 3-0 series lead.

Following the Wildcats the Bulls hit the road for their next five games, three in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Ft. Myers, Nov. 25-27, at No. 19 Texas on Dec. 2 and at No. 13 NC State on Dec. 11.

South Florida will butt heads with Georgia Tech in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Nov. 25 and then either Michigan or Air Force on day two. The Bulls will meet one of four remaining teams on Nov. 27 consisting of No. 21 Baylor, Belmont, Buffalo or No. 23 Villanova.

All games in the Gulf Coast Showcase will be streamed live on FloHoops ($).

Can’t make it out to catch the Bulls? All USF home games will be aired live on ESPN+. Subscriptions for the ESPN+ app are $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually and can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services. A step-by-step guide for subscribing to ESPN+ is located here.

About USF Women’s Basketball

To stay up-to-date on the latest USF Women’s basketball news, follow the Bulls on social media (Twitter | Facebook | Instagram).

South Florida recorded its 10th 20-win season during the 2021-22 campaign while playing in its sixth American Athletic Conference Championship game in its nine years in the conference. The Bulls achieved their highest national ranking of the season when it checked in at No. 13 in the Nov. 30 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, and advanced to their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the last nine years.

USF has made 17 postseason tournament appearances and had eight NCAA Tournament berths as head coach Jose Fernandez ‘s 22 seasons. The all-time winningest Coach in program history, Fernandez has guided USF to 10 20-win seasons, two WNIT final four appearances, the 2009 WNIT championship, and has won over 400 career games. Fernandez was named a finalist for the WBCA and semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards. He was also tabbed the 2021 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.

In 2021-22, the Bulls had three players recognized by The American for impressive seasons, including Elena Tsineke (All-Conference First Team), Bethy Mununga (All-Conference Second Team) and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (All-Conference Second Team).

In addition, Tsineke and Mununga were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team.

