USF Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Face Marshall on Education Day

GAME 12 | WED., DEC. 14 | 11 AM | TAMPA, FLA. | YUENGLING CENTER

Watch Live | Listen Live | Live Stats | Tickets

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

TV/Online: ESPN+ ($)

Jim Louk (PxP), Leah Secondo (Color)

Audio: Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn App/GoUSFBulls.com)

Darek Sharp (PxP), Brigid Merenda (Color)

Live Stats: GoUSFBulls.com

Series: Marshall leads, 1-0

Twitter Updates: @USFWBB

Tickets: (800) Go-Bulls; USFBullsTix.com

-/RV USF BULLS | 8-3

Last Game: December 11 at No. 8/10 NC State, L, 65-57

Next Game: December 17 vs. La Salle, 1 p.m

Head Coach: Jose Fernandez

Alma Mater: FIU, 1994

Career Record: 424-288 (23rd season)

at South Florida: Same

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD | 5-3

Last Game: December 9 vs. Wright State, W, 74-47

Next Game: December 18 vs. St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m

Head Coach: Tony Kemper

Alma Mater: Fort Hays State University, 2001

Career Record: 67-79 (Sixth season)

at Marshall: Same

TAMPA (December 14, 2022) – The University of South Florida Returns to the Yuengling Center for the first time since Nov. 22, and for the first of two-straight home games, when it hosts Marshall for the Bulls’ annual Education Day game. Tip-off is slated for 11 am (ESPN+). The Bulls will welcome over 4,500 elementary and middle school children, chaperons and teachers from Hillsborough County for Education Day with math-themed activities during the contest.

South Florida is off to an 8-3 start to the 2022-23 season with a 5-0 record on its home court. The Bulls’ only losses this season came against No. 22/23 Michigan, 63-58, and No. 23/RV Villanova in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Ft. Myers, and at No. 8/10 NC State 65-57. Included in their eight victories is a 70-65 win over No. 22/18 Texas in Austin.

Florida State transfer and former McDonald’s High School All-American Sammie Puisis and American Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year Elena Tsineke leads South Florida in scoring, averaging 16.7 points per contest. Preseason First Team selection Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu is netting 14.5 points per outing, while Carla Brito is also in double figures, netting 10.1 points per outing.

Fankam Mendjiadeu leads the Bulls in rebounding grabbing 12.1 boards per game and Brito is second averaging 6.6 rebounds per outing.

Marshall comes into his game against the Bulls with a 5-3 record and winners of his last two games. The Thundering Herd is coming off a commanding 72-47 win over Wright State on Dec. 9.

Roshala Scott leads three players in double figures, averaging 16.5 points per game, and is followed by Abby Freeman and Mahogany Matthews who are netting 12.5 and 10.1 points, respectively. Beeman is also pacing Marshall on the glass, grabbing 6.4 rebounds per game, followed by Scott’s 5.9 boards per contest.

Can’t make it out to catch the Bulls? Most road games, and all USF home games, not televised nationally, will be aired live on ESPN+. Subscriptions for the ESPN+ app are $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually and can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services. A step-by-step guide for subscribing to ESPN+ is located here.

About USF Women’s Basketball

To stay up-to-date on the latest USF Women’s basketball news, follow the Bulls on social media (Twitter | Facebook | Instagram).

South Florida recorded its 10th 20-win season during the 2021-22 campaign while playing in its sixth American Athletic Conference Championship game in its nine years in the conference. The Bulls achieved their highest national ranking of the season when it checked in at No. 13 in the Nov. 30 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, and advanced to their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the last nine years.

USF has made 17 postseason tournament appearances and had eight NCAA Tournament berths as head coach Jose Fernandez ‘s 22 seasons. The all-time winningest Coach in program history, Fernandez has guided USF to 10 20-win seasons, two WNIT final four appearances, the 2009 WNIT championship, and has won over 400 career games. Fernandez was named a finalist for the WBCA and semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards. He was also tabbed the 2021 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.

In 2021-22, the Bulls had three players recognized by The American for impressive seasons, including Elena Tsineke (All-Conference First Team), Bethy Mununga (All-Conference Second Team) and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (All-Conference Second Team).

In addition, Tsineke and Mununga were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team.

– #GoBulls –