USF Women’s Basketball Looks for More Exclamation Points as It Opens the 2022-23 Season Against Morehead State on Monday

RV/RV USF BULLS | 0-0

Last Game: First game of 2022-23

Next Game: Nov. 11 vs. Florida A&M, 6 p.m

Head Coach: Jose Fernandez

Alma Mater: FIU, 1994

Career Record: 416-285 (23rd season)

at USF: Same

MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES | 0-0

Last Game: First game of 2022-23

Next Game: Nov. 11 at Kentucky, 6 p.m

Head Coach: Cayla Petree

Alma Mater: Texas Tech, 2004

Career Record: 24-58 (Fourth season)

at Morehead State: 1-27 (Second season)

By Joey Johnston

The resume of USF Women’s basketball Coach Jose Fernandez practically bursts with exclamation points:

Two-time American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year!

Eight NCAA Tournament teams (and seven in the past 10 seasons)!

Fifteen victories against top 25-ranked opponents!

There’s no question that Fernandez has built the Bulls into perhaps the most consistently excellent athletic program on campus.

But in his mind, it’s not enough.

“I see getting into the NCAA Tournament’s second week, the Sweet 16, the Elite Eight, contending for the Final Four … those are the places where I want to take our program, places we’ve never been before,” Fernandez said. “We’ve been knocking on the door a long time now.”

This season, it might be time for a breakthrough.

With Ample returning talent, some impact transfers and a Talented freshman class, Fernandez’s Bulls could have what it takes to build upon last season’s 24-9 finish and take things to an even higher level.

“It takes good players, obviously, but it also takes staying healthy and a little bit of luck,” said Fernandez, whose team was picked to win the AAC. “What you learn over time is how important it is to put yourself in the best position for success.”

The Bulls, who open the season at home on Monday against Morehead State, are playing a big-time non-conference schedule. In addition to games against Alabama, TCU, Texas and NC State, the Bulls will appear in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers (with Georgia Tech, then potentially Michigan and Baylor), plus the San Diego Invitational (Ohio State, then either Oregon or Arkansas).

“These are the games that get you ready for conference play and also put you in a position to earn the highest possible seed at the NCAA Tournament,” Fernandez said. “To be the best, you’ve got to play the best. That’s what we have always believed.”

Speaking of the best, the Bulls should revolve around again Elena Tsineke a 5-foot-7 senior guard who was named the AAC Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 14.3 points last season and earning her 1,000th career point.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu , a 6-4 forward who averaged 10.3 points and 7.1 rebounds, also returns as one of the AAC’s most versatile front court players. Sharp-shooting guard Maria Alvarez is returning from injury, while point guard Aerial Wilson who played sparingly after transferring from Memphis last season, could be poised for a more prominent role.

The Bulls will undoubtedly receive a boost from the 6-2 guard Priscilla Williams (Syracuse) and 6-1 guard Sammie Puisis (Florida State), impact transfers and both McDonald’s All-Americans as high-school players. Caitlin McGee (Ole Miss) is recovering from injury and could be available at mid-season.

With five international freshman recruits — 5-11 guard Janette Aarnio (Finland), 5-8 point guard Marina Asensio (Spain), 6-3 forward Emma Johansson (Sweden), 6-0 forward Daniela Gonzalez (Colombia) and 5-11 wing Carla Brito (Spain) — the Bulls should have enviable depth.

“We have a lot of good players,” Fernandez said. “Unfortunately, we only have one basketball. I expect there will be fierce competition at most of the positions and a lot of versatility in our lineup. I like the look of our team, but there are always ups and downs as you put yourself in position for doing some damage in March.”