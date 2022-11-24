USF Women’s Basketball Heads South on I-75 For the Gulf Coast Showcase

GAME SEVEN | FRI., NOV. 25 | 7:30 PM | FT. MYERS, FLA. | HERTZ ARENA

Series: George Tech leads, 5-0

RV/RV USF BULLS | 6-0

Last Game: Nov. 22 vs. New Hampshire, W, 75-57

Next Game: Nov. 26 vs. Michigan/Air Force, TBA

Head Coach: Jose Fernandez

Alma Mater: FIU, 1994

Career Record: 422-285 (23rd season)

at USF: Same

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS | 3-1

Last Game: Nov. 20 vs. Georgia, L, 66-52

Next Game: Nov. 26 vs. No. 22/23 Michigan/Air Force, TBA

Head Coach: Nell Fortner

Alma Mater: Texas, 1982

Career Record: 223-149 (15th season)

at Georgia Tech: 61-32 (Fourth season)

TAMPA (Nov. 24, 2022) – The University of South Florida Women’s basketball team heads south on Interstate 75 to take part in the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena in Ft. Myers, Nov. 25-27. The Bulls open the event on Friday when they face Georgia Tech at 7:30 pm and then will play either No. 22/23 Michigan or Air Force on Saturday. South Florida will close out the event on Sunday against No. 21/20 Baylor, Belmont, Buffalo or Villanova.

The Bulls, off to one of their best starts in program history, look to improve to 7-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season and for the fifth time (2012-13, 2006-07, 2001-02, 1999 -00) in their 50-plus seasons. South Florida’s best start was 8-0, twice, during the 2016-17 and 1976-77 campaigns.

Florida State transfer and former McDonald’s High School All-American Sammie Puisis leads four players in double figures in the scoring column, averaging 16.5 points per game, while Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and Elena Tsineke are netting 16.0 and 15.8 points per game, respectively. Carla Brito is now averaging double figures after her career-high 26-point performance against New Hampshire on Nov. 22, netting 12.2 points per outing.

Fankam Mendjiadeu leads the Bulls in rebounding grabbing 9.3 boards per game and Brito is right behind averaging 8.2 rebounds per outing.

Georgia Tech comes into its game against the Bulls with a 3-1 record on the year, defeating Auburn, 57-51, on Nov. 16 and losing to Georgia, 66-52, on Nov. 20 in its last two outings.

Cameron Swartz is one of two players scoring in double figures for Georgia Tech, averaging 16.0 points per game, Tops on the team, while Bianca Jackson is second netting 12.0 points per contest.

Nerea Hermosa leads the team on the glass, grabbing 6.8 rebounds per outing while Kayla Blackshear is second pulling down 6.5 per game.

All games in the Gulf Coast Showcase will be streamed live on FloHoops ($).

Can’t make it out to catch the Bulls? All USF home games will be aired live on ESPN+. Subscriptions for the ESPN+ app are $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually and can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services. A step-by-step guide for subscribing to ESPN+ is located here.

About USF Women’s Basketball

South Florida recorded its 10th 20-win season during the 2021-22 campaign while playing in its sixth American Athletic Conference Championship game in its nine years in the conference. The Bulls achieved their highest national ranking of the season when it checked in at No. 13 in the Nov. 30 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, and advanced to their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the last nine years.

USF has made 17 postseason tournament appearances and had eight NCAA Tournament berths as head coach Jose Fernandez ‘s 22 seasons. The all-time winningest Coach in program history, Fernandez has guided USF to 10 20-win seasons, two WNIT final four appearances, the 2009 WNIT championship, and has won over 400 career games. Fernandez was named a finalist for the WBCA and semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards. He was also tabbed the 2021 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.

In 2021-22, the Bulls had three players recognized by The American for impressive seasons, including Elena Tsineke (All-Conference First Team), Bethy Mununga (All-Conference Second Team) and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (All-Conference Second Team).

In addition, Tsineke and Mununga were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team.

