USF Women’s Basketball Heads Back to the Lone Star State to Face No. 22/18 Texas

-/RV USF BULLS | 7-2

Last Game: December 27 vs. No. 23/RV Villanova, L, 72-50

Next Game: December 11 at No. 12/11 at NC State, 2 p.m

Head Coach: Jose Fernandez

Alma Mater: FIU, 1994

Career Record: 423-287 (23rd season)

at South Florida: Same

WELL. 22/18 TEXAS LONGHORNS | 3-3

Last Game: Nov. 27 vs. Princeton, W, 74-50

Next Game: December 4 vs. Southern, 3 p.m

Head Coach: Vic Schaefer

Alma Mater: Texas A&M, 1984

Career Record: 354-192 (18th season)

at Texas: 53-20 (Third season)

TAMPA (December 1, 2022) – The University of South Florida Women’s basketball team heads back on the road for the fourth game of its five-game road stretch as the Bulls travel back to the Lone Star State to face No. 22/18 Texas is Friday. Tip-off at the Moody Center is scheduled for 7 pm ET and can be seen live on ESPN+ and the Longhorn Network. Friday will continue their stretch of Top 25 foes when they take on the Longhorns. The meeting marks the third straight nationally ranked opponent and the third of four consecutive that South Florida will play. The Bulls will close out their five-game road stretch on Dec. 11 at 2 pm at No. 12/11 NC State (ESPN+/ACC Network).

South Florida is off to a fast start to the 2022-23 season boasting a 7-2 record for the first time since the 2018-19 season, also the last campaign it went 8-2.

Florida State transfer and former McDonald’s High School All-American Sammie Puisis leads four players in double figures in the scoring column, averaging 16.1 points per game, while American Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year Elena Tsineke and Preseason First Team selection Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu are netting 16.0 and 15.2 points per game, respectively. Carla Brito is also in double figures, netting 10.3 points per outing.

Fankam Mendjiadeu leads the Bulls in rebounding grabbing 11.7 boards per game and Brito is second averaging 6.9 rebounds per outing.

Texas comes into its game against the Bulls with a 3-3 record and winners of its last two games after starting the season 1-3. The Longhorns defeated Princeton, 74-50, on Nov. 27 and Rutgers, 82-44, on Nov. 21 in their last two outings.

Sonya Morris leads four players in double figures, averaging 13.0 points per game and is followed by Aaliyah Moore who is netting 11.7 points per contest. Rori Harmon and Taylor Jones round out the double-figure scorers, averaging 11.0 and 10.3 points per game, respectively.

Taylor Jones leads Texas on the glass, grabbing 6.0 rebounds per game for the Longhorns.

South Florida recorded its 10th 20-win season during the 2021-22 campaign while playing in its sixth American Athletic Conference Championship game in its nine years in the conference. The Bulls achieved their highest national ranking of the season when it checked in at No. 13 in the Nov. 30 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, and advanced to their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the last nine years.

USF has made 17 postseason tournament appearances and had eight NCAA Tournament berths as head coach Jose Fernandez ‘s 22 seasons. The all-time winningest Coach in program history, Fernandez has guided USF to 10 20-win seasons, two WNIT final four appearances, the 2009 WNIT championship, and has won over 400 career games. Fernandez was named a finalist for the WBCA and semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards. He was also tabbed the 2021 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.

In 2021-22, the Bulls had three players recognized by The American for impressive seasons, including Elena Tsineke (All-Conference First Team), Bethy Mununga (All-Conference Second Team) and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (All-Conference Second Team).

In addition, Tsineke and Mununga were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team.

