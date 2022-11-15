USF Women’s Basketball Closes Out Four-Game Homestand Against Alabama

GAME FOUR | WED., NOV. 16 | 7 PM | TAMPA, FLA. | YUENGLING CENTER

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Jim Louk (PxP), Brigid Merenda (Color)

Darek Sharp (PxP)

Series: First meeting

RV/RV USF BULLS | 3-0

Last Game: Nov. 13 vs. Jacksonville, W, 70-59

Next Game: Nov. 8 p.m. at TCU, 2 p.m. ET

Head Coach: Jose Fernandez

Alma Mater: FIU, 1994

Career Record: 419-285 (23rd season)

at USF: Same

RV/- ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE | 2-0

Last Game: Nov. 10 at Tulane, W, 72-61

Next Game: Nov. 21 vs. Utah, 2:30 p.m

Head Coach: Kristy Curry

Alma Mater: Stephen F. Austin, 1994

Career Record: 464-281 (24th season)

at Alabama: 155-132 (10th season)

TAMPA (Nov. 15, 2021) – The University of South Florida Women’s basketball team closes out its four-game season-opening homestand on Wednesday night when it hosts Alabama at the Yuengling Center. Tip-off is slated for 7 pm (ESPN+). Wednesday’s game is the first meeting between the Bulls and the Crimson Tide.

Alabama, who advanced to the WNIT Quarterfinals last season, comes into its game with South Florida with a 2-0 record following wins over Alabama State, 98-51, on Nov. 7 and at Tulane, 72-61, on Nov. 10. Brittany Davis leads the Crimson Tide in scoring, averaging 25.0 points per game to go along with a team-high eight rebounds per outing. Karly Weathers is Alabama’s only other double-figure scorer, netting 15.0 points per game. Jada Rice (9.5 ppg), Megan Abrams (9.0 ppg) and Hannah Barber (9.0 ppg) all fall just shy of double figures in the scoring column.

South Florida enters Wednesday’s contest following a 70-59 win over Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had another big performance with 25 points and 10 rebounds and Florida State transfer and former McDonald’s High School All-American, Sammie Puisis added 14 points and nine boards in the win.

Fankam Mendjiadeu and Puisis are one-two in the scoring column, averaging 21.0 points and 18.0 points per game, respectively. Fankam Mendjiadeu also leads the team on the glass grabbing 9.0 rebounds per outing. In addition, American Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year Elena Tsineke (12.0 ppg) and freshman Carla Brito (10.7 ppg) are also averaging double figures.

For their efforts during the first three games of the season, Fankam Mendjiadeu was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week and Brito was tabbed the AAC Freshman of the Week.

Following Alabama, the Bulls will hit the road for the first time during the 2022-23 season when they travel to Fort Worth, Texas to face TCU in the Maggie Dixon Classic on Sunday at 2 pm (ESPN+). That game will begin a seven-game stretch where South Florida will play six contests on the road.

Can’t make it out to catch the Bulls? All USF home games will be aired live on ESPN+. Subscriptions for the ESPN+ app are $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually and can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services. A step-by-step guide for subscribing to ESPN+ is located here.

South Florida recorded its 10th 20-win season during the 2021-22 campaign while playing in its sixth American Athletic Conference Championship game in its nine years in the conference. The Bulls achieved their highest national ranking of the season when it checked in at No. 13 in the Nov. 30 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, and advanced to their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the last nine years.

USF has made 17 postseason tournament appearances and had eight NCAA Tournament berths as head coach Jose Fernandez ‘s 22 seasons. The all-time winningest Coach in program history, Fernandez has guided USF to 10 20-win seasons, two WNIT final four appearances, the 2009 WNIT championship, and has won over 400 career games. Fernandez was named a finalist for the WBCA and semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards. He was also tabbed the 2021 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.

In 2021-22, the Bulls had three players recognized by The American for impressive seasons, including Elena Tsineke (All-Conference First Team), Bethy Mununga (All-Conference Second Team) and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (All-Conference Second Team).

In addition, Tsineke and Mununga were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team.

– #GoBulls –