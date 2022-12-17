USF Women’s Basketball Closes Home Nonconference Schedule Against La Salle

GAME 13 | SAT., DEC. 17 | 1 PM | TAMPA, FLA. | YUENGLING CENTER

TV/Online: ESPN+ ($)

Leah Secondo (PxP), Ryan Urquhart (Color)

Audio: Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn App/GoUSFBulls.com)

Darek Sharp (PxP), Brigid Merenda (Color)

Live Stats: GoUSFBulls.com

Series: South Florida leads, 1-0

Twitter Updates: @USFWBB

Tickets: (800) Go-Bulls; USFBullsTix.com

-/RV USF BULLS | 9-3

Last Game: December 14 vs. Marshall, W, 77-68

Next Game: December 20 vs. Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. ET

Head Coach: Jose Fernandez

Alma Mater: FIU, 1994

Career Record: 425-288 (23rd season)

at South Florida: Same

LA SALLE EXPLORERS | 8 to 4

Last Game: December 10 at UMES, W, 82-72

Next Game: December 21 vs. Villanova, 11 a.m

Head Coach: Mountain MacGillivray

Alma Mater: Temple, 1996

Career Record: 55-72 (Fifth season)

at La Salle: Same

TAMPA (December 16, 2022) – The University of South Florida Women’s basketball team closes out its 2022-23 nonconference home schedule when it welcomes La Salle to the Yuengling Center on Saturday. Tip-off is at 1 pm, and the game can be seen live on ESPN+. The Bulls look to close out this portion of their season Slate undefeated with a 7-0 record.

South Florida is off to a 9-3 start and has won two of its last three games at No. 22/18 Texas, 70-65, on Dec. 2, and against Marshall, 77-68, on Thursday morning during its annual Education Day game.

Elena Tsineke leads the Bulls in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game after her 16-point performance on Thursday against Marshall. Florida State transfer and former McDonald’s High School All-American Sammie Puisis is second in scoring, averaging 16.1 points per contest. Preseason First Team selection Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu is netting 14.8 points per outing, while Carla Brito is just shy of double figures, averaging 9.9 points per outing.

Fankam Mendjiadeu leads the Bulls – and is second in The American and eighth in Division I – in rebounding, grabbing 11.5 boards per game. In addition, her 138 total rebounds lead The American and are second in the nation. Brito is second, averaging 6.7 rebounds per outing.

La Salle comes into its game against the Bulls with an 8-4 record and winners of three of its last four games, including its last two against Monmouth (66-60) on Dec. 7 and Maryland Eastern Shore (82-72) on Dec. 10.

Kayla Spruill is one of two players on the La Salle roster averaging double figures in the scoring column, netting 14.3 points per game. Claire Jacobs is second on the team averaging 12.8 points per outing.

Amy Jacobs is grabbing a team-high 5.3 rebounds per outing.

About USF Women’s Basketball

South Florida recorded its 10th 20-win season during the 2021-22 campaign while playing in its sixth American Athletic Conference Championship game in its nine years in the conference. The Bulls achieved their highest national ranking of the season when it checked in at No. 13 in the Nov. 30 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, and advanced to their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the last nine years.

USF has made 17 postseason tournament appearances and had eight NCAA Tournament berths as head coach Jose Fernandez ‘s 22 seasons. The all-time winningest Coach in program history, Fernandez has guided USF to 10 20-win seasons, two WNIT final four appearances, the 2009 WNIT championship, and has won over 400 career games. Fernandez was named a finalist for the WBCA and semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards. He was also tabbed the 2021 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.

In 2021-22, the Bulls had three players recognized by The American for impressive seasons, including Elena Tsineke (All-Conference First Team), Bethy Mununga (All-Conference Second Team) and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (All-Conference Second Team).

In addition, Tsineke and Mununga were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team.

