USF vs. ECU Football Game Ticket/Attendance/Parking Information

USF GAME NOTES

TAMPA, SEPT. 30, 2022

– The South Florida football team’s American Athletic Conference opening Clash vs. ECU will kick off Saturday at 2:30 pm at FAU Stadium (29,571) in Boca Raton, Fla.

The Bulls (1-3; 0-0 AAC)) and ECU (2-2; 0-1 AAC) – Originally scheduled for a 7:00 pm kick at Raymond James Stadium – was moved to Boca Raton due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be heard live on 102.5 FM and TuneIn Radio (Bulls Unlimited Channel).

Information on tickets and attendance for the game in Boca Raton as well as refunds for tickets purchased for the previously scheduled contest in Tampa is below:

Capacity: Attendance for the game will be limited to 15,000 due to staffing and available concessions.

Seating: All seating in the stadium stands will be general admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

Single game tickets: $10 per ticket, may be purchased on USF’s Ticketmaster site HERE .

Complimentary tickets are available for USF Season Ticket Members and USF students.

• Season Ticket Members claim free tickets HERE

• USF students claim free tickets (up to 2) HERE

Both season ticket members and USF students can claim tickets at the FAU Stadium main box office, located at Gate 1, on game day by presenting an ID.

• The ticket office will open 2.5 hours before kickoff (noon)

Game Parking: General public parking is $20 at the stadium

Cash only at the lot entrance on game day.

Advanced parking purchase HERE

Some free parking is available in selected lots.

Parking lots will open 4 hours prior to kickoff (10:30 am)

PARKING MAP

Refunds: Ticket holders for the previously scheduled USF vs. ECU game on Oct. 1 in Tampa are eligible for a refund of their ticket purchase.

• Season Ticket Members – STMs can receive a refund of the ECU ticket or Donate its value to the Bulls Club Annual Fund. Information regarding this and digital forms for donation have been e-mailed to STMs.

• General Public – Fans who purchased a ticket to the USF vs. ECU game on Oct. 1 in Tampa through the USF Ticket Office, Ticketmaster, Spinzo, or any other primary sales outlet, will receive a refund in the next 2-3 weeks if the purchase was made with a credit card. If another form of payment was used, it may take up to two months to process the refund.

Secondary market ticket purchasers should contact their place of purchase to inquire about a refund.

