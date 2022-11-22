USF volleyball wraps up the 2022 season at home

MATCHUPS: USF vs Houston & Tulane

SCHEDULE: Wednesday, Nov. 23 vs. Houston (1:00 p.m.) | Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Tulane (7:00 p.m.)

WATCH: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: Here

TAMPA, Fla. (November 21, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (10-18, 4-12 AAC) return to Tampa for their final two matches of the 2022 season at The Corral this weekend against nationally-ranked Houston and Tulane.

South Florida will also celebrate senior night before the season finale on Friday, honoring Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.), CC Clausen (The Woodlands, Texas), Madison Bragan (Tampa, Fla.) and Madisyn Lyons (Red Wing, Minn.).

The Bulls will play No. 22 Houston (27-2, 18-0 AAC) on Wednesday afternoon and take on Tulane (8-21, 3-15 AAC) on Friday night. USF managed to claim a single set from the opponents but dropped both matches earlier this season.

South Florida’s last matches were on Nov. 18 (Temple) and Nov. 20 (ECU). The Bulls took the match against Temple after a five-set comeback battle but dropped the match to ECU despite winning one set.

Junior Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) leads the USF offense this season with 268 Kills (2.58 kills/set), followed by Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) (238/2.58), Amanda DeWitt (Jupiter, Fla.) (222/2.24), and Barnhart (185/1.70).

Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) has dished out 6.25 assists per set followed by freshman Tatiana Johnson (Frederick, Md.) with 4.11/set.

Clausen leads the back row with 378 digs (3.53/set). Andrade has also totaled 205 total digs this season to register seven double-doubles.

At the net, Barnhart leads the Bulls with 83 total blocks, followed by Amiree Hendricks-Walker (Los Angeles, Ca.) with 64 while DeWitt and Puljiz have 46 blocks each. Hendricks-Walker ranks fifth overall during conference play with 64 total blocks and an average of 1.08/set.

South Florida collectively ranks sixth in the American with 1.38 service aces/set. Cvitkovic and O’Loughlin lead the Bulls with 31 service aces apiece so far in the season. Two other Bulls have at least 20 total aces on the season.

About USF Volleyball

Head Coach Jolene Shepardson enters her third season at the helm of her alma mater in 2022. Named head Coach on Jan. 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls’ program to its last conference Championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. USF made its last postseason appearance in 2018, posting 20 wins and appearing in the NIVC. USF Volleyball has made seven NCAA Tournament Appearances and won 12 conference titles since its Inception in 1972 and is entering its 50th campaign in 2021-22. The Bulls play in The Corral (1,000), adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.



