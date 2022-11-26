USF Volleyball wraps season with fall to Tulane

Tampa, Fla. (November 26, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (10-20, 4-14 AAC) closed out their 2022 season on Friday night, suffering a 3-0 loss against Tulane (9-22, 4-16 AAC) at The Corral.

The Bulls celebrated their graduating Seniors on Friday night including Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.), CC Clausen (The Woodlands, Texas), Madison Bragan (Tampa, Fla.) and Madisyn Lyons (Red Wing, Minn.).

Tulane took the match against South Florida by set scores of 25-23, 29-27, 25-15.

Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) paced the Bulls with 13 kills, followed by Barnhart with 10 kills and a .588 hitting percentage and Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) with seven kills.

Freshman Yasmin Shaw (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) led the team with two total blocks. Andrade, Barnhart, Cvitkovic and Makayla Washington (Tallahassee, Fla.) contributed with a single block each.

Tatiana Johnson (Frederick, Md.), Andrade and Cvitkovic claimed one service ace apiece.

Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) posted 20 assists for the Bulls while Bragan contributed with another 14.

Clausen wrapped up her time with the Bulls with a new 2,039 digs record after leading the back row with 14 total digs, followed by Cvitkovic with eight digs.

