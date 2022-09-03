USF Volleyball Sweeps Georgetown After Travel Delays

Next Match: vs. University of Maryland 9/3/2022 | 10:00 A.M Sept. 03 (Sat) / 10:00 AM vs. University of Maryland History

Sophomore Amanda DeWitt hit .429 and led the Bulls with 10 kills.

STONY BROOK, NY (September 2, 2022) – Playing away from home for the first time this season, the University of South Florida Bulls (2-2) claimed a Sweep on Friday night over Georgetown University (0-5) by set scores of 25-13, 25-16, 25 – 17.

South Florida was originally slated to play two matches on Friday at the Stony Brook Invitational, but travel delays saw the Bulls arrive at their hotel in New York after 3 am on Friday morning and forced the tournament schedule to be reshuffled. Despite the delays, the Bulls were dominant on the court in their first of three matches this weekend.

Amanda DeWitt (Jupiter, Fla.) and Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) finished the match with 10 kills each, hitting .429 and .389, respectively. Andrade, a freshman, has recorded double-digit kills in all four matches on the young season, and DeWitt has floored 10 kills or more in three straight matches.

Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) and Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) paced the team with four service aces each. Cvitkovic nearly hit her second double-double of the season with eight kills and 10 digs. She also matched Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.) and Amiree Hendricks-Walker (Los Angeles, Calif.) with three blocks. O’Loughlin led the Bulls with 22 total assists, followed by Tatiana Johnson (Frederick, Md.) with 14 assists.

CC Clausen (The Woodlands, Texas) tallied six digs as she inches closer to the USF program career digs record.

Up Next:

USF Returns to the court on Saturday to play against the University of Maryland at 10 am and Stony Brook University at 5 pm Follow along on social media @USFVolleyball.

About USF Volleyball

Head Coach Jolene Shepardson enters her third season at the helm of her alma mater in 2022. Named head Coach on Jan. 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls’ program to its last conference Championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. USF made its last postseason appearance in 2018, posting 20 wins and appearing in the NIVC. USF Volleyball has made seven NCAA Tournament Appearances and won 12 conference titles since its Inception in 1972 and is entering its 50th campaign in 2021-22. The Bulls play in The Corral (1,000), adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.



Be sure to follow USF Women’s volleyball on social media (Twitter/Instagram/Facebook) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information.



– #GoBulls –