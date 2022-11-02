USF volleyball hosts pair of matches at Yuengling Center

MATCHUPS: USF vs Memphis & SMU

SCHEDULE: Friday, Nov. 4 vs. Memphis (7:00 p.m.) | Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. SMU (12:00 p.m.)

WATCH: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: vs Memphis | vs SMU

TAMPA (November 2, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (8-14, 2-8 AAC) return home, this time at the Yuengling Center, to play against Memphis and SMU in the start of a four-match homestand.

South Florida has played eight of its 10 conference matches on the road to date.

The Bulls will play Memphis (17-8, 7-5 AAC) on Friday night and take on SMU (17-7, 10-2 AAC) on Sunday afternoon at the Yuengling Center.

South Florida’s last matches were on Oct. 28 (Wichita State) and Oct. 30 (Tulsa). The Bulls split the matches after falling to Wichita State in straight sets but taking their first conference sweep of the season against Tulsa.

Junior Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) leads the USF offense this season with 211 Kills (2.64 kills/set), followed by Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) (183/2.69), Amanda DeWitt (Jupiter, Fla.) (154/2.05), and Tizi Puljiz (Resistencia, Argentina) (148/2.06).

Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) has dished out 6.27 assists per set followed by freshman Tatiana Johnson (Frederick, Md.) with 4.08/set.

CC Clausen (The Woodlands, Texas) leads the back row with 282 digs (3.40/set). O’Loughlin has also totaled 156 total digs this season to register two double-doubles.

At the net, Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.) leads the Bulls with 67 total blocks, followed by Amiree Hendricks-Walker (Los Angeles, Ca.) with 64 and Puljiz with 46 blocks. Hendricks-Walker ranks fifth overall during conference play with 64 total blocks and an average of 1.08/set.

South Florida collectively ranks sixth in the American with 1.49 service aces/set. Five different Bulls have at least 14 total aces on the season.

