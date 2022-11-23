USF Volleyball falls to No. 22 Houston

Next Match: Tulane 11/25/2022 | 7:00 PM ESPN+ Nov. 25 (Fri) / 7:00 PM Tulane History

Tampa, Fla. (November 23, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (10-19, 4-13 AAC) began a two-match homestand to wrap up the 2022 season on Wednesday afternoon, suffering a 3-1 loss against No. 22 Houston (28-2, 19-0 AAC) at The Corral.

South Florida won the opening set, 25-17, against the nationally-ranked Cougars before Houston rallied for three straight and the win, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16.

Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) paced the Bulls with 10 kills, followed by Makayla Washington (Tallahassee, Fla.) and Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) with eight and seven kills, respectively.

Andrade and Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.) led the team with five total blocks apiece while Yasmin Shaw (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) contributed with another four blocks.

Cvitkovic and Tatiana Johnson (Frederick, Md.) posted two service aces each. Andrade, CC Clausen (The Woodlands, Texas) and Madison Bragan (Tampa, Fla.) each claimed one ace.

Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) posted 12 assists for the Bulls along while Johnson contributed with another 11.

Clausen led the back row with 17 total digs, followed by freshman Emma Santi (Ocala, Fla.) with seven digs.

Up Next:

The Bulls wrap up their 2022 season and celebrate senior night against Tulane on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:00 pm at The Corral. Follow along on social media @USFVolleyball and ESPN+.

