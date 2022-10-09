USF Volleyball falls to Houston in weekend finale

Next Match: ECU 10/14/2022 | 7:30 PM ESPN+ Bulls Unlimited October 14 (Fri) / 7:30 PM ECU History

Houston, Texas (October 9, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (6-10, 0-4 AAC) wrapped up their second match of the weekend on Sunday at Houston (15-2, 6-0 AAC).

The Cougars took the match against South Florida by set scores of 25-13, 25-1323-25, 12-25.

For the second match in a row, Makayla Washington (Tallahassee, Fla.) paced the Bulls with 10 kills. Washington made her return to the lineup from a torn ACL for the first time in over a year with 15 kills at Tulane on Friday night. Amanda DeWitt (Jupiter, Fla.) and Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) trailed with six kills apiece at Houston on Sunday.

Buse Hazan (Istanbul, Turkey) saw action for the second straight weekend match after making her Collegiate debut on Friday night. Hazan registered 10 total attacks.

Amiree Hendricks-Walker led the Bulls with eight total blocks while Washington contributed four blocks on defense. Tizi Puljiz (Resistencia, Argentina) claimed a pair of service aces in the match.

Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) posted 14 assists for the Bulls with Madison Bragan (Tampa, Fla.) adding 12 more.

Alexis Williams (St. Louis, Mo.) led the back row defense with 14 digs, followed by O’Loughlin and Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) with eight each.

The Bulls return home to The Corral for a pair of matches next weekend. South Florida opens play in Tampa against ECU on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 pm, and closes the weekend with Temple on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1:00 pm Follow along on social media @USFVolleyball and ESPN+.

Head Coach Jolene Shepardson enters her third season at the helm of her alma mater in 2022. Named head Coach on Jan. 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls’ program to its last conference Championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. USF made its last postseason appearance in 2018, posting 20 wins and appearing in the NIVC. USF Volleyball has made seven NCAA Tournament Appearances and won 12 conference titles since its Inception in 1972 and is entering its 50th campaign in 2021-22. The Bulls play in The Corral (1,000), adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.



