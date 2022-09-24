USF volleyball falls in conference opener at SMU

Next Match: at Memphis 9/25/2022 | 2:00 PM Sept. 25 (Sun) / 2:00 PM at Memphis History

DALLAS, Texas (September 23, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (6-7, 0-1 AAC) opened American Athletic Conference play on Friday night with a 3-1 setback at SMU (8-5, 1-0 AAC). Friday night’s match was the first of a two-game road trip for the Bulls to begin league play.

Freshman Maria Clara Andrade (Sao Paulo, Brazil) paced the offense for the sixth time with eight kills.

South Florida fell into a 2-0 hole in the match, before rallying back to claim the third set, but the Mustangs held off the Bulls in four sets. SMU won the match by set scores of 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16.

Tizi Puljiz (Resistencia, Argentina) continued to be a force at the net for USF with five blocks, matching Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.) for the team lead, while also Flooring a team-high two service aces.

Andrade tallied nine digs, falling just shy of another double-double, while CC Clausen (The Woodlands, Texas) led the back row defense with 16 digs. Freshman Selin Kalka (Ankara, Turkey) added seven digs, just two off her career high after playing in four sets on Friday – the most in her young career.

Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) and Amiree Hendricks-Walker (Los Angeles, Calif.) downed seven kills apiece. Tatiana Johnson (Frederick, Md.) helped lead the offense with 17 assists.

Up Next:

The Bulls wrap up their road trip at Memphis on Sunday afternoon with a 2 pm match. Follow along on social media @USFVolleyball.

About USF Volleyball

Head Coach Jolene Shepardson enters her third season at the helm of her alma mater in 2022. Named head Coach on Jan. 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls’ program to its last conference Championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. USF made its last postseason appearance in 2018, posting 20 wins and appearing in the NIVC. USF Volleyball has made seven NCAA Tournament Appearances and won 12 conference titles since its Inception in 1972 and is entering its 50th campaign in 2021-22. The Bulls play in The Corral (1,000), adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.



Be sure to follow USF Women’s volleyball on social media (Twitter/Instagram/Facebook) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information.



– #GoBulls –