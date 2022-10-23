USF Volleyball falls at Cincinnati

Next Match: at Wichita State 10/28/2022 | 8:00 P.M October 28 (Fri) / 8:00 PM at Wichita State History

Cincinnati, Fla. (October 23, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (7-13, 1-7 AAC) dropped Sunday afternoon’s match in straight sets at Cincinnati (6-14, 4-6 AAC).

Cincinnati took the match against South Florida by set scores of 25-17, 25-1325-17.

Amanda DeWitt (Jupiter, Fla.) paced the Bulls with seven kills on a .500 percentage. Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.) and Marta Cvitkovic each contributed with six kills apiece.

Ragan Kinard (Lynn Haven, Fla.) led the Bulls with three total blocks, followed by Barnhart with a pair of blocks.

Madison Bragan (Tampa, Fla.) claimed the Bulls’ single service ace of the match. USF entered the week ranked fourth in the AAC in service aces/set, but saw the Bearcats claim the advantage from the service line in aces, 14-1. The Bulls were also plagued by 12 service errors.

Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) posted 17 assists on the day followed by Bragan who added eight assists.

O’Loughlin also led the Bulls’ back row with five digs along with Emma Santi (Ocala, Fla.) with four digs.

Up Next:

The Bulls play their second pair of road matches in a row at Wichita on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 pm, before heading to Tulsa on Sunday, Oct. 30. Follow along on social media @USFVolleyball and ESPN+.

About USF Volleyball

Head Coach Jolene Shepardson enters her third season at the helm of her alma mater in 2022. Named head Coach on Jan. 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls’ program to its last conference Championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. USF made its last postseason appearance in 2018, posting 20 wins and appearing in the NIVC. USF Volleyball has made seven NCAA Tournament Appearances and won 12 conference titles since its Inception in 1972 and is entering its 50th campaign in 2021-22. The Bulls play in The Corral (1,000), adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.



Be sure to follow USF Women’s volleyball on social media (Twitter/Instagram/Facebook) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information.



– #GoBulls –