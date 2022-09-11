USF Volleyball drops weekend finale

Next Match: Cornell University 9/16/2022 | 12:30 p.m ESPN+ Bulls Unlimited Sept. 16 (Fri) / 12:30 PM Cornell University History

Freshman Maria Clara Andrade posts her fourth double-double of the season.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS (September 10, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (4-5) battled against McNeese State University (2-8) in four sets on Saturday, but came up just short in the last match of the UTSA Invitational weekend.

The Rowdy’s claimed the match by set scores of 22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-18.

Freshman Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) posted her fourth double-double of the season with 17 kills and 14 digs. She has floored double-digit kills six times on the young season. Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) and Tizi Puljiz (Resistencia, Argentina) were the next two leaders on offense with 12 and nine kills, respectively.

CC Clausen (The Woodlands, Texas) claimed 20 digs on Saturday, totaling 39 digs throughout the weekend. Clausen broke the career digs record during Friday evening’s night.

Amiree Hendricks-Walker (Los Angeles, Ca.) paced the team with five total blocks, followed by Puljiz and Cvitkovic with two blocks a piece.

Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) totaled 27 assists and seven digs in the match.

Up Next:

USF returns home to The Corral for their last Invitational before conference play begins. The Bulls play Cornell University (12:30 pm) and Stetson (7:00 pm) on Friday, September 16, and the University of South Dakota (1:00 pm) on Saturday, September 17. Follow along on social media @USFVolleyball .

About USF Volleyball

Head Coach Jolene Shepardson enters her third season at the helm of her alma mater in 2022. Named head Coach on Jan. 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls' program to its last conference Championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. USF made its last postseason appearance in 2018, posting 20 wins and appearing in the NIVC. USF Volleyball has made seven NCAA Tournament Appearances and won 12 conference titles since its Inception in 1972 and is entering its 50th campaign in 2021-22. The Bulls play in The Corral (1,000), adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.



