USF Volleyball drops match to Cincinnati

Next Match: at Temple 11/18/2022 | 7:00 PM Nov. 18 (Fri) / 7:00 PM at Temple History

Tampa, Fla. (November 11, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (9-17, 3-11 AAC) wrapped up their four-home match stretch against Cincinnati (8-17, 6-9 AAC) on Friday night at The Corral.

Cincinnati took the match against South Florida by set scores of 22-25, 25-1820-25, 19-25.

Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) posted her seventh double-double of the season with 13 kills and 12 digs.

Amanda DeWitt (Jupiter, Fla.) paced the Bulls with 17 kills and a .387 hitting percentage, followed by Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.) with 12 kills and .526 percentage.

Barnhart and Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) led the Bulls with two total blocks apiece. DeWitt, Makayla Washington (Tallahassee, Fla.), and Yasmin Shaw (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) contributed with a single block each.

Andrade matched her career high of three service aces. CC Clausen (The Woodlands, Texas), Tatiana Johnson (Frederick, Md.), Emma Santi (Ocala, Fla.) and Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) all claimed one service ace each for a total of seven service aces for the Bulls.

O’Loughlin and Johnson posted 30 and 14 assists, respectively. South Florida combined for a total of 60 kills in the match.

Clausen led the back row with 19 total digs, followed by Andrade.

Up Next:

The Bulls hit the road for their last pair of away matches of the season against Temple on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 pm, and ECU on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 12:00 pm Follow along on social media @USFVolleyball and ESPN+.

About USF Volleyball

Head Coach Jolene Shepardson enters her third season at the helm of her alma mater in 2022. Named head Coach on Jan. 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls’ program to its last conference Championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. USF made its last postseason appearance in 2018, posting 20 wins and appearing in the NIVC. USF Volleyball has made seven NCAA Tournament Appearances and won 12 conference titles since its Inception in 1972 and is entering its 50th campaign in 2021-22. The Bulls play in The Corral (1,000), adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.



Be sure to follow USF Women’s volleyball on social media (Twitter/Instagram/Facebook) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information.



– #GoBulls –