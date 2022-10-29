USF Volleyball drops match at Wichita State

Next Match: at Tulsa 10/30/2022 | 2:00 PM October 30 (Sun) / 2:00 PM at Tulsa History

Wichita, Kan. (October 28, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (7-14, 1-8 AAC) dropped Friday night’s match in straight sets at Wichita State (11-10, 6-4 AAC) to begin this weekend’s road trip.

Wichita State took the match against South Florida by set scores of 25-15, 25-1925-7.

Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) paced the Bulls with seven kills, followed by Amanda DeWitt (Jupiter, Fla.) and Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) with six kills apiece.

DeWitt and Ragan Kinard (Lynn Haven, Fla.) led the Bulls with a pair of total blocks each.

Cvitkovic claimed the Bulls’ single service ace of the match.

Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) posted 13 assists throughout the match followed by Madison Bragan (Tampa, Fla.) who added seven assists.

Bragan led the Bulls’ back row with eight digs along with Cvitkovic who contributed with seven digs.

The Bulls head to Oklahoma to battle Tulsa on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2:00 pm, before returning to Tampa for four home matches, starting with Memphis on Friday, Nov. 4. Follow along on social media @USFVolleyball and ESPN+.

