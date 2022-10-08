USF Volleyball drops match at Tulane after extended layoff

Next Match: at Houston 10/9/2022 | 2:00 PM ESPN+ October 09 (Sun) / 2:00 PM at Houston History

New Orleans, La. (October 7, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (6-9, 0-3 AAC) wrapped up their first match after the delays of Hurricane Ian on Friday night with a battle at Tulane (6-10, 1-4 AAC).

The Bulls battled the Green Wave all night before the home team finally put the match away in an extended fourth set.

Despite South Florida’s efforts, Tulane prevailed on their home court by set scores of 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 27-25.

Middle Blocker Makayla Washington (Tallahassee, Fla.) paced the Bulls with 15 kills in her first game of the season after recovering from a torn ACL. Washington saw her first action since suffering the injury during last year’s opening match on August 27, 2021.

Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.) matched her current career high of 12 kills and hitting a .500 percentage while Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) claimed her third double-double of the season with 12 kills and 10 digs.

Barnhart led the Bulls with five total blocks, followed by Tizi Puljiz (Resistencia, Argentina) and Washington with four and three blocks, respectively.

Alexis Williams (St. Louis, Mo.) led the back row defense with 16 digs followed Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) with 15 digs contributed with 33 assists.

Up Next:

The Bulls conclude their current road trip at Houston on Sunday, October 9 with a 2 pm match. Follow along on social media @USFVolleyball and ESPN+.

