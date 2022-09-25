USF Volleyball drops five-set match to Memphis

Next Match: Tulsa 9/30/2022 | 3:00 P.M ESPN+ Bulls Unlimited Sept. 30 (Fri) / 3:00 PM Tulsa History

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (September 25, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (6-8, 0-2 AAC) wrapped up their first weekend of conference play on Sunday night with a five-set battle at Memphis (11-4, 0-2 AAC).

South Florida and Memphis played a see-saw battle until the very end, but the Tigers prevailed on their home court by set scores of 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13.

Outside hitter Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) paced the Bulls with 18 kills and claimed another double-double with 10 digs. Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) claimed her fifth double-double of the season with 10 kills and matched her career high of 20 digs.

Amiree Hendricks-Walker (Los Angeles, Ca.) posted a new career high of eight total blocks. Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.) matched her previous nine block career-high, while also posting 10 kills on a .667 hitting percentage. Barnhart almost had her first double-double of the season.

CC Clausen (The Woodlands, Texas) posted a new career with 15 assists. Clausen and Andrade led the back row defense with 20 digs a piece followed Tatiana Johnson (Frederick, Md.) with 13 digs. Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) contributed with 33 assists.

The Bulls return home to Tampa for a pair of matches next weekend beginning with Tulsa on Friday, September 30 inside the Yuengling Center at 3 pm

