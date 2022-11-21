USF Volleyball drops final road match at ECU

Next Match: Houston 11/23/2022 | 1:00 p.m ESPN+ Bulls Unlimited Nov. 23 (Wed) / 1:00 p.m Houston History

Greenville, NC (November 20, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (10-18, 4-12 AAC) wrapped up their conference road slate with a 3-1 loss at ECU (11-19,6-11 AAC) on Sunday afternoon.

ECU took the match against South Florida by set scores of 26-24, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21.

CC Clausen (The Woodlands, Texas) led the Bulls’ back row with 13 digs while also claiming her 2,000th career dig at USF after breaking the all-time digs record earlier this season.

Amanda DeWitt (Jupiter, Fla.) paced the Bulls with her first double-double of the season with 13 kills on a .400 hitting percentage and 12 digs. Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) and Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) contributed with 11 Kills apiece, followed by Yasmin Shaw (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) with another 10 kills.

Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.) led the team with four total blocks, including three block assists and one solo block. DeWitt, Cvitkovic, Shaw, Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) and Makayla Washington (Tallahassee, Fla.) added one block each.

Cvitkovic matched her career high with five service aces.

O’Loughlin posted 30 assists for the Bulls while Tatiana Johnson (Frederick, Md.) contributed with another 20.

Up Next:

The return to The Corral to wrap up their 2022 slate with one final homestand on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 1:00 pm against No. 23 Houston followed by Tulane on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:00 pm Follow along on social media @USFVolleyball and ESPN+.

About USF Volleyball

Head Coach Jolene Shepardson enters her third season at the helm of her alma mater in 2022. Named head Coach on Jan. 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls’ program to its last conference Championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. USF made its last postseason appearance in 2018, posting 20 wins and appearing in the NIVC. USF Volleyball has made seven NCAA Tournament Appearances and won 12 conference titles since its Inception in 1972 and is entering its 50th campaign in 2021-22. The Bulls play in The Corral (1,000), adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.



