USF Volleyball closes road trip with sweep at Wichita State

Tulsa, Okla. (October 30, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (8-14, 2-8 AAC) bounced back from a Sweep at Wichita State on Friday night by sweeping Tulsa (10-13, 3-8 AAC) to wrap up this weekend’s road trip. USF has played eight of its first 10 conference matches away from home this season.

South Florida took the match against Tulsa by set scores of 25-20, 25-1625-22.

For the second match in a row, Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) paced the Bulls with 17 kills on a .361 hitting percentage. Amanda DeWitt (Jupiter, Fla.) contributed 14 kills on a .400 percentage, while Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) floored another eight kills.

Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.) led the Bulls with five total blocks including one Solo block and four block assists, followed by DeWitt and Cviktovic with a pair of blocks each.

Freshman Yasmin Shaw (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) posted a new career high of two blocks, along with three assists and a single block in the match.

Andrade claimed the Bulls’ single service ace of the match.

Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) posted 23 assists throughout the match followed by Tatiana Johnson (Frederick, Md.) who added 12 assists.

CC Clausen (The Woodlands, Texas) led the Bulls’ back row with 23 digs along with Johnson and Andrade who contributed with 13 and 9 digs, respectively.

Up Next:

The Bulls return to Tampa for four straight home matches, starting with Memphis on Friday, Nov. 4., at 7 pm, and SMU on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 pm Those matches will be played in the Yuengling Center. Follow along on social media @USFVolleyball and ESPN+.

