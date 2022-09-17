USF Volleyball Claims Two Matches in a Row

Next Match: University of South Dakota 9/17/2022 | 1:00 p.m ESPN+ Bulls Unlimited Sept. 17 (Sat) / 1:00 p.m University of South Dakota History

Bulls see more double-doubles and new career-highs

TAMPA, Fla. (September 16, 2022) – The University of South Florida (6-5) swept Cornell University (2-5) to start off the Bulls Volleyball Invitational and claimed a five-set battle in the nightcap over Stetson (8-3) on Friday at The Corral.

Match 1 vs. Cornell

USF claimed the weekend opener by set scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-55.

Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) paced the team with 11 kills, followed by Tizi Puljiz (Resistencia, Argentina) with 10 total kills on a .429 hitting percentage. Amiree Hendricks-Walker (Los Angeles, Calif.) added seven kills with a scorching .545 percentage.

Puljiz and Hendricks-Walker posted four total blocks a piece during the match, followed by Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.) with three blocks.

Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) led the team with three service aces, along with Barnhart and Cvitkovic with two aces each, totaling eight service aces for the Bulls.

O’Loughlin tallied 29 assists as the USF floored 39 total kills.

CC Clausen and Selin Kalka (Ankara, Turkey) led the back row with 12 and nine digs, respectively. Kalkan’s nine digs are a new career high.

Match 2 vs. Stetson

The Bulls won their second match of the day in Tampa, outlasting Stetson by set scores of 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 15-9.

O’Loughlin posted her first double-double of the season with 32 assists and 14 digs. Clausen posted 17 in total digs.

Andrade paced the team with 13 kills while Cvitkovic had 12. Puljiz and Hendricks-Walker had a total of 10 kills each with Hendricks-Walker also posting a new career high after hitting a .714 percentage.

Puljiz and Hendricks-Walker posted four total blocks a piece.

Clausen claimed two service aces while O’Loughlin, Andrade, Cvitkovic and Williams posted one service ace each.

Freshman Emma Santi (Ocala, Fla.) posted a new career high of six digs.

Up Next:

The Bulls return Tomorrow to The Corral at 1 pm for their last match of the Bulls Volleyball Invitational against South Dakota. Follow along on social media @USFVolleyball and ESPN+.

