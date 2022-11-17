USF volleyball begins final road trip of 2022 season

MATCHUPS: USF vs Temple & ECU

SCHEDULE: Friday, Nov. 18 vs. Temple (7:00 p.m.) | Sunday, Nov. 20 vs ECU (12:00 pm)

WATCH: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: Here

TAMPA, Fla. (November 17, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (9-17, 3-11 AAC) hit the road for their last two conference matches away from Tampa this weekend at Temple and ECU. The Bulls then return to The Corral to wrap up their 2022 season next weekend.

The Bulls will play at Temple (10-17, 3-11 AAC) on Friday night and take on ECU (10-18, 5-11 AAC) on Sunday afternoon. USF played both opponents in tight five-set matches at home earlier this season. The Bulls outlasted ECU in five sets before dropping a five-set battle to Temple in October.

South Florida’s last matches were on Nov. 9 (UCF) and Nov. 11 (Cincinnati). The Bulls fell to UCF in straight sets but managed to win one set against Cincinnati, despite dropping the match.

Junior Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) leads the USF offense this season with 250 Kills (2.63 kills/set), followed by Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) (214/2.58), Amanda DeWitt (Jupiter, Fla.) (199/2.21), and Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.) (168/1.68).

Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) has dished out 6.20 assists per set followed by freshman Tatiana Johnson (Frederick, Md.) with 4.06/set.

CC Clausen (The Woodlands, Texas) leads the back row with 336 digs (3.43/set). Andrade has also totaled 189 total digs this season to register seven double-doubles.

At the net, Barnhart leads the Bulls with 75 total blocks, followed by Amiree Hendricks-Walker (Los Angeles, Ca.) with 64 and Puljiz with 46 blocks. Hendricks-Walker ranks tenth overall during conference play with 64 total blocks and an average of 0.92/set.

South Florida collectively ranks fifth in the American with 1.40 service aces/set. Cvitkovic currently ranks third overall in the conference with 96 aces and an average of 0.36 aces/set. Three other Bulls have at least 20 total aces on the season.

About USF Volleyball

Head Coach Jolene Shepardson enters her third season at the helm of her alma mater in 2022. Named head Coach on Jan. 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls’ program to its last conference Championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. USF made its last postseason appearance in 2018, posting 20 wins and appearing in the NIVC. USF Volleyball has made seven NCAA Tournament Appearances and won 12 conference titles since its Inception in 1972 and is entering its 50th campaign in 2021-22. The Bulls play in The Corral (1,000), adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.



