USF Men’s & Women’s Golf announce 2022-23 schedules

TAMPA (August 29, 2022) – The University of South Florida men’s and women’s golf programs have each unveiled their 2022-23 schedules. The men’s team will be led once again by the five-time AAC Coach of the Year Steve Bradley in his ninth season, and head coach Erika Brennan Returns for her sixth season at the helm of the Bulls.

The men’s new season gets underway on Sunday, September 11 at the Badger Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin. The women tee off the next day on September 12 at the Green Wave Fall Classic in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Both teams have five tournaments slated for the fall portion of the campaign with five more set for the spring beginning in February.

Following those 10 events, the women will host the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championship at Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Florida on April 17-19. The men will head to Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida for their AAC Championship outing on April 21-23.

The Women’s NCAA Regional is scheduled for May 8-10. last season, Melanie Green represented South Florida at the Tallahassee Regional as an individual and placed 27th in the field of 62 golfers.

The Men’s NCAA Regional is slated for May 15-17 when the Bulls will look to make their 10th consecutive regional appearance. Last season, USF placed fourth at the Palm Beach Gardens Regional to advance to the program’s fourth NCAA Championship. The 2023 NCAA Championship is set for May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Sam Nicholson , Shubham Jaglan and Runchanapong Youprayong are among the top Returners for the Bulls. Youprayong ranked third on the team in 2021-22 with a 72.21 scoring average, finished as the runner-up at the 2022 AAC Championship and was named to the AAC All-Conference Team.