USF Men’s Soccer Standout Sal Mazzaferro Named to USC All-East Region Third Team

TAMPA (Dec. 13, 2022) – University of South Florida men’s soccer standout Salvatore Mazzaferro was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-East Region Third Team. Mazzaferro was also named to the Second Team American Athletic Conference All-Conference Team after the regular season.

Mazzaferro, a Resident of Toronto, Canada, was a force all season on the defensive side of the ball, anchoring the Bulls’ back line that has helped lead to four shutouts on the year.

South Florida advanced to The American Championship match against top-seeded FIU after defeating second-seeded SMU, 1-0, in the tournament semifinals on Nov. 10. In addition, the Bulls earned an at-large bid to its 22n.d NCAA Tournament appearance defeating Hofstra in the first round, 4-2, before falling to the No. 1 overall seed, Kentucky.

South Florida finished the season 9-7-4 overall and with a 5-1-3 mark in the American Athletic Conference.

About USF Men's Soccer

