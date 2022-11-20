USF Men’s Soccer Set to Face No. 1 Kentucky in Second Round of NCAA Tournament

TAMPA (Nov. 29, 2022) – After defeating Hofstra 4-2 on Thursday night, the University of South Florida men’s soccer team with face No. 1 Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 6 pm in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament.

QUICK HITS

The Bulls go to Kentucky to face the number one seed Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

South Florida took down Hofstra, 4-2, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Green and Gold boasts a 584-311-105 record all-time and have logged double-digit wins 31 times, including a single-season record 17 (17-4) during the 1996 campaign.

South Florida posted a 6-7-2 record during the 2021 campaign and a 4-5-1 mark in The American Athletic Conference.

The Bulls were one of the hottest teams in The American posting a 4-1-1 slate in the final six regular season matches.

South Florida finished fifth in the conference standings.

Bob Butehorn is in his sixth season with the Bulls and his 20th season overall as a head coach. He boasts a 173-138-41 career coaching record, helping five of his teams to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulls advance to the NCAA Tournament this year for the second time in the last four seasons.

South Florida faced Louisville in the first round during the 2019 season, falling to the Cardinals, 4-1, after defeating No. 5 UofL, 2-0 in Tampa earlier that season.

Including this season, the Bulls will have played in the NCAA Tournament 22 times in its 57 seasons of competition. The Green and Gold have also played in the NCAA’s in 12 of the last 17 years counting this season.

SERIES HISTORY

South Florida and Kentucky will meet for the third time in the programs’ history with the overall record being 1-1. The last meeting between the two squads was Sept. 22, 2013, when the Bulls won 2-0.

SCOUTING THE WILDCATS

Kentucky enters the NCAA tournament as the first seed, earning them a first-round bye … They finished the regular season with an 11-0-5 record and won the Sun Belt Conference Championship title.

Kentucky Ranks top ten in the country in shots per game, shots on goal per game, total goals and points per game … Nick Gutman (5g,16a), Casper Grening (9g,5a) and Eyrthor Bjorgolfsson (10g,2a) all have 20 or more points.

About USF Men’s Soccer

USF Men’s Soccer competed in the school’s first ever intercollegiate athletic contest on Sept. 25, 1965, beating Florida Southern 4-3. Since then, the oldest program on campus has built a winning tradition, claiming 14 conference championships and making 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 3 trips to the elite eight.

The program also has a strong reputation within the professional game and boasts 29 MLS draft picks. Notable alumni include two-time MLS Golden Boot Winner Jeff Cunningham, USA 1994 World Cup star Roy Wegerle, and 2013 MLS Cup Winner Dom Dwyer.

The Bulls have advanced to the postseason in 18 of the past 20 years, including 12 NCAA Tournament Appearances during that period.

The University of South Florida men’s soccer team was well represented on the AAC postseason All-Conference Team in 2021 with four players earning honors. Highlighting the Bulls’ honorees was the American Athletic Conference Co-Goalkeeper of the Year, Kazuna Takase, along with first-team selection Shion Soga . In addition, Takase was also selected to the All-Conference Second Team along with Salvatore Mazzaferro and As Josh Gomi was named to the AAC All-Rookie Team.

