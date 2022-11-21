USF Men’s Soccer Season Ends in Second Round of NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, KY. (Nov. 17, 2022) – The University of South Florida men’s soccer team season came to an end on Sunday night in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament with a 4-0 loss to the top-seeded Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulls finish their season with a 9-7-4 overall record while Kentucky will continue to be the only unbeaten team with a 15-0-5 record.

The Wildcats got on the board in the 27th‘ when Kentucky’s Martin Soereide found the back of the net past South Florida’s Jackson Weyman (Evanston, Ill.). The Bulls defense was tough, blocking six shots in the first half alone.

Lovro Kostanjsek (Domzale, Slovenia) had the opportunity for the equalizer in the 43′ but his shot to the bottom left of the goal was saved by Casper Mols.

Kentucky struck two more times in the 65′ and 74′ to take the 3-0 lead. Ajmeer Spengler (Tampa) almost got the Bulls on the board with a Breakaway shot, but Mols barley got a hand on the ball and deflected it. Kentucky’s Max Miller added to their scoring with a goal in the 78′ to make it 4-0.

Scoring Summary

UK- Martin Soereide (Ben Damge, Enzo Mauriz), 26:36

UK– Casper Grening (Clay Holstad), 64:50

UK– Clay Holstad (Nick Gutman), 73:44

UK– Max Miller (Robert Screen, Nick Gutman), 77:32

1 2 F

USF 0 0 0

UK 1 3 4

shots: USF 3, UK 21

Shots on Goal: USF 3, UK 7

Clay: USF 3, UK 3

Corner Kicks: USF 1, UK 3

Fouls: USF 11, UK 7

Notable

South Florida’s defense blocked six shots in the first half.

Ajmeer Spengler led the team with three shots in the game, two of which were on goal.

led the team with three shots in the game, two of which were on goal. Marcus Victorio , Salvatore Mazzaferro and Lovro Kostanjsek had one shot.

, and had one shot. The Bulls are now 12-19-6 in the NCAA Tournament.

South Florida closed out the second half of the season with a 6-3-1 record.

About USF Men’s Soccer

USF Men’s Soccer competed in the school’s first ever intercollegiate athletic contest on Sept. 25, 1965, beating Florida Southern 4-3. Since then, the oldest program on campus has built a winning tradition, claiming 14 conference championships and making 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 3 trips to the elite eight.

The program also has a strong reputation within the professional game and boasts 29 MLS draft picks. Notable alumni include two-time MLS Golden Boot Winner Jeff Cunningham, USA 1994 World Cup star Roy Wegerle, and 2013 MLS Cup Winner Dom Dwyer.

The Bulls have advanced to the postseason in 18 of the past 20 years, including 12 NCAA Tournament Appearances during that period.

The University of South Florida men’s soccer team was well represented on the AAC postseason All-Conference Team in 2021 with four players earning honors. Highlighting the Bulls’ honorees was the American Athletic Conference Co-Goalkeeper of the Year, Kazuna Takase, along with first-team selection Shion Soga . In addition, Takase was also selected to the All-Conference Second Team along with Salvatore Mazzaferro and As Josh Gomi was named to the AAC All-Rookie Team.

– #GoBulls –