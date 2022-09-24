USF Men’s Soccer Returns to Corbett Stadium for Home AAC Opener Against Temple

TAMPA (Sept. 23, 2022) – The University of South Florida men’s soccer team returns home to Corbett Stadium on Saturday to face Temple in its American Athletic Conference home opener on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 7 pm and the match can be seen live on ESPN+. This is the second of five consecutive conference matches that the Bulls will play, with the next two, Charlotte (Sept. 30) and UAB (Oct. 5) coming on the road.

The Bulls are looking to improve their unbeaten streak to three matches after defeating Mercer, 2-0, and playing Florida Atlantic to a 1-1 draw the last two times out.

Alex Sannes recorded his second goal of the season during the first half of the match against Florida Atlantic. He leads the Bulls in scoring with four points (2g) while Ajmeer Spengler is second with two points (1g).

MATCH SEVEN | SAT. SEPT. 24, 2022 | 7 PM | CORBETT STADIUM, TAMPA, FLA.

USF BULLS | 1-3-2

Last Game: Sept. 16 vs. FAU, T, 1-1

Next Game: Sept. 24 at Charlotte, 7 p.m

Head Coach: Bob Butehorn

Career Record: 165-135-39 (20th season)

At USF: 35-37-11 (Sixth season)

TEMPLE OWLS | 2-3-2

Last Game: Sept. 17 vs. UCF, L, 4-0

Next Game: Sept. 30 at SMU, 8 p.m

Head Coach: Brian Rowland

Career Record: 22-37-12 (Fifth Season)

At Temple: Same

THE SERIES VS. TEMPLE

– South Florida and Temple meet for the 13th time with the Bulls leading the all-time series, 8-3-1.

– The last match between the conference foes resulted in a 3-1 win over the Owls in Philadelphia.

A LOOK AT THE OWLS

– Temple currently has an overall record of 2-3-2 … Its last match was its American Athletic Conference opener against UCF, falling to the Knights, 4-0.

– Senior Mike Eijgendaal leads the team in minutes played (522), points (9) and shots on goal (5) … He is tied with Yaan Kouemi and Sawyer Koza for goals with two.

LAST TIME OUT

– South Florida opened up American Athletic Conference play on Sept. 16 looking for its second-straight win, however, the Bulls had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.

– Alex Sannes closed out the first half with a goal to the bottom left corner off an assist from Marcus Victorio to make the score 1-0 in the 39′ … It was Sannes’ second career goal and his second in as many matches after missing the first four contests due to injury.

– The Owls came out in the second half and quickly made it even in the 53′ on a goal by Kyle Gruno … That was the final goal of the match.

– The second half didn’t offer many chances as both sides combined for just four shots, including one for each team on goal.

– Oscar Resano finished the night with two shots, including a match-high two on goal, while Shion Soga also had two shots.

A LOOK AHEAD

– Following the Temple match, South Florida continues their five-match American Athletic Conference stretch at Charlotte on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 pm on ESPN+.

CATCH THE BULLS ON BULLS UNLIMITED

– All of USF's home regular-season matches will be streamed live on the ESPN+ platform … The American Athletic Conference and ESPN began a new 12-year television rights agreement which started in 2020-21 … Subscriptions for the ESPN+ app are $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually and can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services.

– In addition, all home matches this season will be broadcast live on USF Bulls Unlimited, with Darek Sharp on the call. Bulls Unlimited is devoted 24/7 to USF sports and is available via the free Tune In app (search “Bulls Unlimited”), providing static-free quality whether you’re listening on your streaming device, laptop or desktop.

All home matches this season will be broadcast live on USF Bulls Unlimited, with Darek Sharp on the call. Bulls Unlimited is available via the free Tune In app (search "Bulls Unlimited") and provides static-free quality whether you're listening on your streaming device, laptop or desktop.

In addition to Bulls Unlimited, all of South Florida’s home regular season matches will be streamed live on the ESPN+ platform. Subscriptions for the ESPN+ app are $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually and can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services. A step-by-step guide for subscribing to ESPN+ is located here.

About USF Men’s Soccer

USF Men’s Soccer competed in the school’s first ever intercollegiate athletic contest on Sept. 25, 1965, beating Florida Southern 4-3. Since then, the oldest program on campus has built a winning tradition, claiming 14 conference championships and making 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 3 trips to the elite eight.

The program also has a strong reputation within the professional game and boasts 29 MLS draft picks. Notable alumni include two-time MLS Golden Boot Winner Jeff Cunningham, USA 1994 World Cup star Roy Wegerle, and 2013 MLS Cup Winner Dom Dwyer.

The Bulls have advanced to the postseason in 18 of the past 20 years, including 12 NCAA Tournament Appearances during that period.

The University of South Florida men’s soccer team was well represented on the AAC postseason All-Conference Team in 2021 with four players earning honors. Highlighting the Bulls’ honorees was the American Athletic Conference Co-Goalkeeper of the Year, Kazuna Takase along with first-team selection Shion Soga . In addition, Takase was also selected to the All-Conference Second Team along with Salvatore Mazzaferro and As Josh Gomi was named to the AAC All-Rookie Team.



– #GoBulls –