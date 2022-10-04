USF Men’s Soccer Hits the Road to Face UAB on Wednesday

TAMPA (Oct. 4, 2022) – The University of South Florida men’s soccer team heads back on the road for the second time in the last three matches when it travels to Alabama to face UAB on Wednesday at PNC Field. Kickoff is slated for 8 pm ET and can be seen live on ESPN+.

The Bulls are looking to improve their unbeaten streak to four matches after defeating Mercer, 2-0, playing Florida Atlantic to a 1-1 draw and winning their first American Athletic Conference match, defeating Temple, 2-1 in the last three times out .

Alex Sannes leads the Bulls in scoring with four points (2g) while Marcus Victorio is second with three points (1g, 1a). Ajmeer Spengler (1g), Brian Schaefer (1g) and Gabrielle Privitera (2a) are all tied for third with two points.

MATCH EIGHT | WED. OCT. 5, 2022 | 8 PM ET | PNC FIELD, BIRMINGHAM, ALA.

WATCH LIVE (IN US & CANADA) | LIVE STATS

USF BULLS | 2-3-2

Last Game: Sept. 24 vs. Temple, W, 2-1

Next Game: October 9 vs. Tulsa, 7 p.m

Head Coach: Bob Butehorn

Career Record: 166-135-39 (20th season)

At USF: 36-37-11 (Sixth season)

UAB Blazers | 2-6-1

Last Game: Sept. 30 vs. Tulsa, T, 0-0

Next Game: October 9 at SMU, 7 p.m

Head Coach: Jeff Kinney

Career Record: 10-42-5 (Fourth Season)

At UAB: Same

THE SERIES VS. UAB

– South Florida and UAB meet for the 17th time with the Bulls leading the all-time series, 11-5 … The last match against the Blazers resulted in a 4-3 loss on Oct. 20, 2004, in Birmingham.

– The Bulls have won two of the last three matches dating back to the 2002 season.

A LOOK AT THE BLAZERS

– UAB currently has a 2-6-1 record … Their last match was a conference Tilt against No. 12/18 Tulsa resulting in a 0-0 draw.

– Goalie, Jack Hudson, had seven saves against Tulsa … Hudson averages 4.25 saves per game, one of the highest in the conference.

LAST TIME OUT

– South Florida continued its American Athletic Conference play against Temple while also continuing its winning ways defeating the Owls, 2-1.

– South Florida took advantage of a pair of first-half yellow cards on the Owls’ Draven Barnett – the second in the 30′ – that resulted in a red card leading to the Bulls playing a man up the remainder of the match.

– Brian Schaefer scored the first goal on a header off a corner kick from Gabrielle Privitera … Five minutes later, Marcus Victorio found the back of the net for his first goal of the season and as Bull, also off a Privitera assist.

– On the night Ajmeer Spengler led the team in shots with a match-high four, while Lovro Kostanjsek and Oscar Resano each had three shots.

A LOOK AHEAD

– Following the UAB match, South Florida continues their American Athletic Conference stretch with a home game against Tulsa on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 7 pm is ESPN+.

CATCH THE BULLS ON BULLS UNLIMITED

– All of USF’s home regular-season matches will be streamed live on the ESPN+ platform … The American Athletic Conference and ESPN began a new 12-year television rights agreement which started in 2020-21 … Subscriptions for the ESPN+ app are $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually and can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services.

– In addition, all home matches this season will be broadcast live on USF Bulls Unlimited, with Darek Sharp on the call. Bulls Unlimited is available via the free Tune In app (search “Bulls Unlimited”) and provides static-free quality whether you’re listening on your streaming device, laptop or desktop.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-GoBulls or at Ticketmaster.

About USF Men’s Soccer

USF Men’s Soccer competed in the school’s first ever intercollegiate athletic contest on Sept. 25, 1965, beating Florida Southern 4-3. Since then, the oldest program on campus has built a winning tradition, claiming 14 conference championships and making 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 3 trips to the elite eight.

The program also has a strong reputation within the professional game and boasts 29 MLS draft picks. Notable alumni include two-time MLS Golden Boot Winner Jeff Cunningham, USA 1994 World Cup star Roy Wegerle, and 2013 MLS Cup Winner Dom Dwyer.

The Bulls have advanced to the postseason in 18 of the past 20 years, including 12 NCAA Tournament Appearances during that period.

The University of South Florida men’s soccer team was well represented on the AAC postseason All-Conference Team in 2021 with four players earning honors. Highlighting the Bulls’ honorees was the American Athletic Conference Co-Goalkeeper of the Year, Kazuna Takase along with first-team selection Shion Soga . In addition, Takase was also selected to the All-Conference Second Team along with Salvatore Mazzaferro and As Josh Gomi was named to the AAC All-Rookie Team.



