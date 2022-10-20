USF Men’s Soccer Heads to Big D to Face No. 20/24 SMU is Friday

TAMPA (Oct. 20, 2022) – The University of South Florida men’s soccer team puts its five-match American Athletic Conference unbeaten streak on the line when the Bulls travel to Dallas to face No. 20/24-ranked SMU is Friday night. Kickoff is at 8 pm ET and the match can be seen live on ESPN+. The contest is the first of two straight on the road for South Florida which will also take on No. 13/12-ranked Charlotte on Oct. 25.

The Bulls come into the match against FIU ranked 20th in the Nation and third in The American in corner kicks per match (6.64).

Oscar Resano who scored the match-tying goal against FIU, leads the Bulls in scoring with six points (3g) while Marcus Victorio and Shion Soga are both a close second with five points apiece on one goal and three assists each. Eight other players boast double-digit points on the year.

MATCH 12 | FRI. OCT. 21, 2022 | 8 PM ET | WASHBURNE STADIUM, DALLAS, TEXAS

WATCH LIVE | LIVE STATS

USF BULLS | 3-4-4 (2-0-3, AAC)

Last Game: October 16 vs. FIU, T, 3-3

Next Game: October 25 at Charlotte, 7 p.m

Head Coach: Bob Butehorn

Career Record: 167-136-41 (20th season)

At USF: 37-38-13 (Sixth season)

Well. 20/24 SMU Mustangs | 8-3-1 (4-2, AAC)

Last Game: October 15 at Charlotte, L, 3-1

Next Game: October 28 at FAU, 6 p.m

Head Coach: Kevin Hudson

Career Record: 87-35-15 (Eighth Season)

At SMU: Same

THE SERIES VS. SMU

– South Florida and SMU meet for the 16th time with the Mustangs leading the series 7-4-4 … The Bulls are 1-2-2 in matches played in Dallas … The last match against the Mustangs was on October 22 , 2021, resulting in a 4-0 loss.

– South Florida has dropped its last six matches to SMU.

– The last win against SMU came on Oct. 29, 2016, when the Bulls won 1-0 in Dallas.

A LOOK AT THE MUSTANGS

– Well. 20/24 SMU has an 8-3-1 overall record and is first in The American with a 4-2 record … Before dropping its last match against Charlotte, SMU had a four-game win streak in conference play.

– The Mustangs have four players that have scored double-digit points on the year, led by Knut Ahlander with 23 points (10g, 3a) and followed by Jose Ortiz with 16 points (7g, 2a) … Fredrik Skilberg (5g, 1a) and Alexander Petraeus (2g, 7a) each have 11 points apiece.

LAST TIME OUT

– South Florida closed out its three-match homestand against FIU on Oct. 16 with a gritty 3-3 draw … The Bulls extended their American Athletic Conference unbeaten streak to five matches.

– USF exercised efficiency in the FIU match recording a 33% shooting percentage, the highest of the season.

– The Bulls also recorded season Highs in points (11), goals (3) and assists (5) in the match against the Panthers … Brian Schaefer , Segun Afolabi and Oscar Resano each netted goals for South Florida.

– Brian Schaefer’s goal in the FIU match was his second of the season while Segun Afolabi and Oscar Resano tallied their second and third goals of the year, respectively.

A LOOK AHEAD

– Following the SMU match, South Florida will face Charlotte in an away game on Oct. 25 at 7 pm … The match can be viewed on ESPN+.

CATCH THE BULLS ON BULLS UNLIMITED

– All of USF’s home regular-season matches will be streamed live on the ESPN+ platform … The American Athletic Conference and ESPN began a new 12-year television rights agreement which started in 2020-21 … Subscriptions for the ESPN+ app are $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually and can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services.

– In addition, all home matches this season will be broadcast live on USF Bulls Unlimited, with Darek Sharp on the call. Bulls Unlimited is available via the free Tune In app (search “Bulls Unlimited”) and provides static-free quality whether you’re listening on your streaming device, laptop or desktop.

About USF Men’s Soccer

USF Men’s Soccer competed in the school’s first ever intercollegiate athletic contest on Sept. 25, 1965, beating Florida Southern 4-3. Since then, the oldest program on campus has built a winning tradition, claiming 14 conference championships and making 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 3 trips to the elite eight.

The program also has a strong reputation within the professional game and boasts 29 MLS draft picks. Notable alumni include two-time MLS Golden Boot Winner Jeff Cunningham, USA 1994 World Cup star Roy Wegerle, and 2013 MLS Cup Winner Dom Dwyer.

The Bulls have advanced to the postseason in 18 of the past 20 years, including 12 NCAA Tournament Appearances during that period.

The University of South Florida men’s soccer team was well represented on the AAC postseason All-Conference Team in 2021 with four players earning honors. Highlighting the Bulls’ honorees was the American Athletic Conference Co-Goalkeeper of the Year, Kazuna Takase along with first-team selection Shion Soga . In addition, Takase was also selected to the All-Conference Second Team along with Salvatore Mazzaferro and As Josh Gomi was named to the AAC All-Rookie Team.

– #GoBulls –