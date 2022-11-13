USF Men’s Soccer Falls to the FIU Panthers in the AAC Championship Match

MIAMI (Nov. 13, 2022) – The No. 3-seeded University of South Florida men’s soccer team fell to top-seeded Florida International in the 2022 American Athletic Conference Championship match, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon at the FIU Soccer Stadium.

FIU got all the scoring it needed in the first half on goals in the 25′ and 42′ of play to enter the half up 2-0.

South Florida created more chances in the second half, taking three corner kicks in the first 18 minutes. Oscar Resano had a chance to cut the Panthers’ lead in half, but FIU goalkeeper Kevin Harr denied Resano with a diving save.

The Panthers finished the match outshooting the Bulls, 14-6, including a 7-1 margin in shots on goal.

South Florida placed four players in the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team: Salvatore Mazzaferro , Alfred Perez , Oscar Resano and Nicolas Scargle .

The Bulls will now await their NCAA Tournament Fate which will be announced on the NCAA Selection Show on Monday at 1 pm on NCAA.com.

Scoring Summary

FIU – Bernado Dos Santos (24:33)

FIU – David Garcia (41:51)

1 2 F

USF 0 0 0

FIU 2 0 2

shots: USF 6, FIU 14

Shots on Goal: USF 1, FIU 7

Clay: USF 5, FIU 1

Corner Kicks: USF 5, FIU 7

Fouls: USF 6, FIU 11

Notable

The Bulls are now 10-6 all-time in the American Athletic Conference Tournament and 3-3 as a No. 3 seeds

Ajmeer Spengler led the Bulls with two shots.

led the Bulls with two shots. Salvatore Mazzaferro , Brian Schaefer and Jackson Weyman played the full 90 minutes. Weyman has played all 90 minutes in 18 matches, while Schaefer has played in 13 and Mazzaferro in two.

About USF Men’s Soccer

To stay up-to-date on the latest USF Men’s Soccer news, follow the Bulls on social media (Twitter | Facebook | Instagram).

USF Men’s Soccer competed in the school’s first ever intercollegiate athletic contest on Sept. 25, 1965, beating Florida Southern 4-3. Since then, the oldest program on campus has built a winning tradition, claiming 14 conference championships and making 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 3 trips to the elite eight.

The program also has a strong reputation within the professional game and boasts 29 MLS draft picks. Notable alumni include two-time MLS Golden Boot Winner Jeff Cunningham, USA 1994 World Cup star Roy Wegerle, and 2013 MLS Cup Winner Dom Dwyer.

The Bulls have advanced to the postseason in 18 of the past 20 years, including 12 NCAA Tournament Appearances during that period.

The University of South Florida men’s soccer team was well represented on the AAC postseason All-Conference Team in 2021 with four players earning honors. Highlighting the Bulls’ honorees was the American Athletic Conference Co-Goalkeeper of the Year, Kazuna Takase, along with first-team selection Shion Soga . In addition, Takase was also selected to the All-Conference Second Team along with Salvatore Mazzaferro and As Josh Gomi was named to the AAC All-Rookie Team.

– #GoBulls –