USF Men’s Soccer Falls to No. 3/2 Washington

Next Game: Mercer 9/9/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN+ Bulls Unlimited Sept. 09 (Fri) / 7 pm Mercer History

TAMPA (Sept. 6, 2022) – The University of South Florida men’s soccer team faced its second Top 25 opponent in the last three matches on Tuesday night when the No. 3/2-ranked Washington Huskies, the cream of the crop in the Pac-12, made its way across the country for a visit to Corbett Stadium. Unfortunately for the Bulls, they were not able to pull off the upset as Washington handed the Green and Gold a 3-0 loss.

The Huskies, the 2021 College Cup national Championship runner-up falling to Clemson, 2-0, in the title match, Struck early in the contest on Tuesday, when Lucas Meek received assists from Omar Gray and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi and beat South Florida goalkeeper, Jackson Weyman from five yards out in the 7′ for the only score of the half.

Like in the first stanza, Washington didn’t waste any time getting on the board in the second 45 with an unassisted goal by Christian Soto on a low liner to the far-left post from 20 yards out in the 48′.

The Huskies added an insurance goal in the 81′ as Kossa-Rienzi posted a score to go along with his assist.

Weyman ended the night with seven saves, one shy of equaling his career-high.

Marcus Victorio had a team-high three shots, including one of the Bulls’ three shots on goal. Ajmeer Spengler and Jemon Barclay each had two shots.

Scoring Summary

UW – Lucas Meek (Omar Grey, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi; 4:16)

UW – Christian Soto (Unassisted; 48:48)

UW – Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Unassisted; 80:50)

1 2 F

USF 0 0 0

Washington 1 2 3

shots: USF 12, UW 19

Shots on Goal: USF 3, UW 10

Clay: USF 7, UW 3

Corner Kicks: USF 2, UW 5

Fouls: USF 9, UW 7

Notable

South Florida’s loss to No. 8/2 Washington drops the Bulls to 0-2 all-time in the series … The Bulls last faced the Huskies on Sept. 21, 2014, at Corbett Stadium, with the Green and Gold falling, 2-1.

Washington joins No. 24 North Carolina as Top 25 opponents that the Bulls have faced in the first four matches and the last three outings.

Up Next

The Bulls return to Corbett Stadium on Friday night to close out their short two-match homestand against Mercer. Kickoff against the Bears is slated for 7 pm Following the Mercer match, South Florida begins a five-match American Athletic Conference stretch, beginning on Sept. 16 at Florida Atlantic with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The Bulls’ AAC home opener is Sept. 24 at 7 pm against Temple.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-GoBulls or at Ticketmaster.

All home matches this season will be broadcast live on USF Bulls Unlimited, with Darek Sharp on the call. Bulls Unlimited is available via the free Tune In app (search “Bulls Unlimited”) and provides static-free quality whether you’re listening on your streaming device, laptop or desktop.

In addition to Bulls Unlimited, all of South Florida’s home regular season matches will be streamed live on the ESPN+ platform. Subscriptions for the ESPN+ app are $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually and can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services. A step-by-step guide for subscribing to ESPN+ is located here.

About USF Men’s Soccer

To stay up-to-date on the latest USF Men’s Soccer news, follow the Bulls on social media (Twitter | Facebook | Instagram).

USF Men’s Soccer competed in the school’s first ever intercollegiate athletic contest on Sept. 25, 1965, beating Florida Southern 4-3. Since then, the oldest program on campus has built a winning tradition, claiming 14 conference championships and making 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 3 trips to the elite eight.

The program also has a strong reputation within the professional game and boasts 29 MLS draft picks. Notable alumni include two-time MLS Golden Boot Winner Jeff Cunningham, USA 1994 World Cup star Roy Wegerle, and 2013 MLS Cup Winner Dom Dwyer.

The Bulls have advanced to the postseason in 18 of the past 20 years, including 12 NCAA Tournament Appearances during that period.

The University of South Florida men’s soccer team was well represented on the AAC postseason All-Conference Team in 2021 with four players earning honors. Highlighting the Bulls’ honorees was the American Athletic Conference Co-Goalkeeper of the Year, Kazuna Takase along with first-team selection Shion Soga . In addition, Takase was also selected to the All-Conference Second Team along with Salvatore Mazzaferro and As Josh Gomi was named to the AAC All-Rookie Team.

– #GoBulls –