USF Men’s Soccer Falls to Marquette, 1-0

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (Sept. 2, 2022) – The University of South Florida men’s soccer team closed out its short two-match road stretch on Friday night, falling to Marquette, 1-0, at Valley Fields in Milwaukee, Wis.

After a scoreless first 45 minutes, the Golden Eagles scored the lone goal of the match in the 65′ on a penalty kick by Zyan Andrade for the game-winner. The loss was the Bulls’ second-straight 1-0 setback that came by way of a penalty kick.

South Florida had its opportunities during the evening, playing the aggressor, outshooting Marquette, 15-10 and 6-3 in shots on goal. The Green and Gold also held an 11-8 advantage in corner kicks.

Marcus Victorio and Ajmeer Spengler each recorded a match-high three shots while Spengler had two shots on goal.

Jackson Weyman had two saves on 10 shots faced.

Scoring Summary

MU – Zyan Andrade (Penalty Kick; 64:51)

1 2 F

USF 0 0 0

Marquette 0 1 1

shots: USF 15, MU 10

Shots on Goal: USF 6, MU 3

Clay: USF 2, MU 6

Corner Kicks: USF 11, MU 8

Fouls: USF 16, MU 19

Notable

The loss to Marquette drops South Florida’s record in the all-time series to 10-6-1 overall and 4-3 in Milwaukee.

Friday’s setback is the second consecutive 1-0 loss that came on an opponent’s penalty kick. Well. 24 North Carolina defeated the Bulls on Aug. 28 is a PK in the 12′.

In addition to Jackson Weyman playing 90 minutes, Salvatore Mazzaferro , Shion Soga , Brian Schaefer and Luca Hollenstein all played a complete match.

Up Next

South Florida will return home to Corbett Stadium to face preseason No. 8/2 Washington is Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 pm The match with the Huskies is the first of a short two-match homestand that ends on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 pm against Mercer.

About USF Men’s Soccer

USF Men’s Soccer competed in the school’s first ever intercollegiate athletic contest on Sept. 25, 1965, beating Florida Southern 4-3. Since then, the oldest program on campus has built a winning tradition, claiming 14 conference championships and making 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 3 trips to the elite eight.

The program also has a strong reputation within the professional game and boasts 29 MLS draft picks. Notable alumni include two-time MLS Golden Boot Winner Jeff Cunningham, USA 1994 World Cup star Roy Wegerle, and 2013 MLS Cup Winner Dom Dwyer.

The Bulls have advanced to the postseason in 18 of the past 20 years, including 12 NCAA Tournament Appearances during that period.

The University of South Florida men’s soccer team was well represented on the AAC postseason All-Conference Team in 2021 with four players earning honors. Highlighting the Bulls’ honorees was the American Athletic Conference Co-Goalkeeper of the Year, Kazuna Takase along with first-team selection Shion Soga . In addition, Takase was also selected to the All-Conference Second Team along with Salvatore Mazzaferro and As Josh Gomi was named to the AAC All-Rookie Team.

– #GoBulls –