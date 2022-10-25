USF Men’s Soccer Faces No. 13/12 Charlotte on the Road is Tuesday

TAMPA (Oct. 25, 2022) – The University of South Florida men’s soccer team heads back out on the road for another critical American Athletic Conference match on Tuesday when the Bulls face No. 13/12 Charlotte. Kickoff is at 7 pm and the match can be seen live on ESPN+. The contest is the second of two straight on the road for South Florida against Top 25 foes. On Friday the Green and Gold played at No. 20/24 SMU.

Tuesday marks the fifth Top 25 match of the season for the Bulls, having faced No. 24/- North Carolina, No. 3/2 Washington, No. 14/21 Tulsa and No. 20/24 SMU.

Oscar Resano who scored the match-tying goal against FIU, along with Ajmeer Spengler (2g, 2a), lead the Bulls in scoring with six points each. Marcus Victorio and Shion Soga are both a close second with five points apiece on one goal and three assists.

MATCH 13 | SUPPORT. OCT. 25, 2022 | 7 PM | TRANSAMERICA FIELD, CHARLOTTE, NC

WATCH LIVE | LIVE STATS

USF BULLS | 3-5-4 (2-1-3, AAC)

Last Game: October 21 at SMU, L, 3-1

Next Game: October 28 vs. Memphis, 7 p.m

Head Coach: Bob Butehorn

Career Record: 167-137-41 (20th season)

At USF: 37-39-13 (Sixth season)

WELL. 12/13 CHARLOTTE 49ERS | 8-2-2 (2-2-2, AAC)

Last Game: October 21 at UCF, L, 2-1

Next Game: Oct. 28 vs. FIU, 7 p.m

Head Coach: Kevin Langan

Career Record: 122-50-28 (11th Season)

At Charlotte: Same

THE SERIES VS. CHARLOTTE

– For the first time in 18 years, South Florida and Charlotte meet on the pitch … The last time the two sides butted heads, both programs were members of Conference USA … The Bulls lead the all-time series 14-10 -2, however, the 49ers have won five of the last six matches.

– The last match against the 49ers was September 11, 2004, with the Bulls pulling out a tight 1-0 win in Charlotte.

A LOOK AT THE 49ERS

– Well. 13/12 49ers have a conference record of 2-2-2 with eight points, just one point behind the Bulls … Charlotte boasts an overall record of 8-2-2, however, the 49ers are 1-2-2 in their last five matches … Charlotte dropped its last match at Central Florida, 2-1, on Oct. 21.

– Charlotte leads the conference in shots (201), points (120) and goals (38).

– Senior Kameron Lacey has amassed 18 points (7g, 4a) … Lacey is one of five players on the roster with double-figure points on the year.

– Goalkeeper Thomas Wallis has five shutouts this season.

LAST TIME OUT

– South Florida dropped its last outing, on Oct. 21, 3-1, to SMU in Dallas … The loss snapped the Bulls’ five-match American Athletic Conference unbeaten streak.

– SMU started the scoring quickly’ when Fredrik Skilberg found the back of the net in 2′ … Ajmeer Spengler however, got the equalizer for South Florida in the 27′.

– In the 32′ Alex Petraeus beat South Florida’s Jackson Weyman to make the score 2-1 Entering the half … The Mustangs added an insurance goal in the ’83.

– Jemon Barclay led South Florida with three shots on the night, while Ajmeer Spengler and Alfred Perez each had two shots … Spengler had a team-high two shots on goal.

A LOOK AHEAD

– Following the Charlotte match, South Florida will play its home regular-season finale on Oct. 28 at 7 pm against Memphis … Before the match, the Bulls will Honor their four seniors, Sergio Mayorga-Pineros, Jackson Weyman , Salvatore Mazzaferro , Gabrielle Privitera … The match can be seen on ESPN+.

CATCH THE BULLS ON BULLS UNLIMITED

– All of USF’s home regular-season matches will be streamed live on the ESPN+ platform … The American Athletic Conference and ESPN began a new 12-year television rights agreement which started in 2020-21 … Subscriptions for the ESPN+ app are $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually and can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services.

– In addition, all home matches this season will be broadcast live on USF Bulls Unlimited, with Darek Sharp on the call. Bulls Unlimited is available via the free Tune In app (search “Bulls Unlimited”) and provides static-free quality whether you’re listening on your streaming device, laptop or desktop.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-GoBulls or at Ticketmaster.

To stay up-to-date on the latest USF Men's Soccer news, follow the Bulls on social media (Twitter | Facebook | Instagram).

