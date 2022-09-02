USF Men’s Soccer Closes Out Two-Match Road Stretch at Marquette on Friday

TAMPA (Sept. 1, 2022) – The University of South Florida men’s soccer team closes out its short two-match road stretch when it travels to Milwaukee to face former Conference USA and BIG EAST Conference foe Marquette on Friday at 8:05 pm ET at Valley Fields. The match can be seen live on FloSports ($).

The Bulls are looking for their first win of the season after a scoreless draw in their season-opener against FGCU on Aug. 25 and a 1-0 setback at No. 24 North Carolina in their last match on Aug. 28.

Following the Golden Eagles, the Bulls will return to Corbett Stadium to face the 2021 national runner-up – and No. 8/2-ranked – Washington on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m

MATCH THREE | FRI. SEPT. 2, 2022 | 8:05 PM ET | VALLEY FIELDS, MILWAUKEE, WIS. | FLOSPORTS ($)

USF BULLS | 0-1-1

Last Game: August 28 at No. 24 North Carolina, L, 1-0

Next Game: Sept. 6 vs. No. 8/2 Washington, 7:30 p.m

Head Coach: Bob Butehorn

Career Record: 162-130-38 (20th season)

At USF: 34-35-8 (Sixth season)

MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES | 1-1-0

Last Game: August 28 vs. Utah Tech, W, 6-1

Next Game: Sept. 9 vs. Michigan, 7:05 p.m

Head Coach: Louis Bennett

Career Record: 242-202-57 (27th season)

At Marquette: 107-138-40 (17th season)

THE SERIES VS. MARQUETTE

– South Florida and Marquette meet for the 17th time with the Bulls leading the all-time series, 10-5-1, including a 4-2 mark in matches played in Milwaukee… South Florida is undefeated against the Golden Eagles in its last four matches, posting a 3-0-1 record … USF has outscored Marquette 29-20 all time.

– The two sides last met at Corbett Stadium on Sept. 6, 2019, with the Bulls coming out on top, 2-1 … Coincidentally, current South Florida goalkeeper, Jackson Weyman was between the posts for Marquette and recorded his career-high for saves, eight, against the Bulls.

A LOOK AT THE GOLDEN EAGLES

– Marquette enters its match with South Florida with a 1-1 record on the year … The Golden Eagles are coming off a dominating performance where they defeated Utah Tech, 6-1 on Sunday … Marquette opened 2022 with a 4- 2 loss to American Athletic Conference foe, and No. 11-ranked, Tulsa on Aug. 25.

LAST TIME OUT

– South Florida took its show on the road for the first time during the 2022 campaign to face No. 24-ranked North Carolina looking for an early season statement win … Unfortunately, they found themselves on the short end of a hard-fought 1-0 loss to the Tar Heels in the first of two-straight road contests.

– The Tar Heels got on the board by way of a penalty kick in the 12′ when Ahmad Al Quaq was taken down in the box … North Carolina’s Milo Garvanian stepped to the spot and beat the South Florida goalkeeper Jackson Weyman to the bottom right corner for the Lone score of the match.

– The Bulls had several opportunities to get the equalizer during the match, however, were not able to overcome an 18-8 shot discrepancy, including a 7-3 disadvantage in shots on goal against North Carolina.

– Jackson Weyman’s six saves on the night are two shy of his career-high of eight set against the Bulls on Sept. 6, 2019, when he played for Marquette.

– In addition to Weyman, Luca Hollenstein Sal Mazzaferro and Takeru Moriyama all played 90 minutes for the second-straight match.

A LOOK AHEAD

– South Florida will return home to Corbett Stadium to face preseason No. 2/3 Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 pm … The match with the Huskies is the first of a short two-match homestand that ends on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 pm against Mercer.

CATCH THE BULLS ON BULLS UNLIMITED

– All of USF’s home regular-season matches will be streamed live on the ESPN+ platform … The American Athletic Conference and ESPN began a new 12-year television rights agreement which started in 2020-21 … Subscriptions for the ESPN+ app are $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually and can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services.

– In addition, all home matches this season will be broadcast live on USF Bulls Unlimited, with Darek Sharp on the call. Bulls Unlimited is available via the free Tune In app (search “Bulls Unlimited”) and provides static-free quality whether you’re listening on your streaming device, laptop or desktop.

About USF Men’s Soccer

USF Men’s Soccer competed in the school’s first ever intercollegiate athletic contest on Sept. 25, 1965, beating Florida Southern 4-3. Since then, the oldest program on campus has built a winning tradition, claiming 14 conference championships and making 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 3 trips to the elite eight.

The program also has a strong reputation within the professional game and boasts 29 MLS draft picks. Notable alumni include two-time MLS Golden Boot Winner Jeff Cunningham, USA 1994 World Cup star Roy Wegerle, and 2013 MLS Cup Winner Dom Dwyer.

The Bulls have advanced to the postseason in 18 of the past 20 years, including 12 NCAA Tournament Appearances during that period.

The University of South Florida men’s soccer team was well represented on the AAC postseason All-Conference Team in 2021 with four players earning honors. Highlighting the Bulls’ honorees was the American Athletic Conference Co-Goalkeeper of the Year, Kazuna Takase along with first-team selection Shion Soga . In addition, Takase was also selected to the All-Conference Second Team along with Salvatore Mazzaferro and As Josh Gomi was named to the AAC All-Rookie Team.

– #GoBulls –