USF men’s golf wraps up fall slate in California

TOURNAMENTS: Cal Poly Collegiate

SCHEDULE: October 31-November 1

LOCATION: Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.

COURSE: The Preserve Golf Club (Par 72/7,041 Yards)

FOLLOW: Live Scoring via Golfstat

TAMPA (October 28, 2022) – The University of South Florida men’s golf team travels to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California to conclude the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule. The Cal Poly Collegiate will be played at The Preserve Golf Club on Monday, October 31-Sunday, November 1.

Last Time Out

The Bulls placed ninth at the 16-team Quail Valley Collegiate in Vero Beach with a season-best 54-hole score of 840. South Florida returns to action in California two weeks after the conclusion of that event.

Shubham Jaglan paced USF at the Quail Valley Collegiate with a season-low score of 208 (-8) to tie for 14th individually. Jaglan shot under par in all three rounds with a low score of 68 (-4) in the final round.

Sam Nicholson and Jake Peacock were one shot behind their teammate with scores of 209. Peacock led all Golfers in the 84-player field with 20 total birdies over 54 holes.

The Tournament

Teams will play 36 holes on Monday with the final 18 holes set for Tuesday.

The Bulls

Head Coach Steve Bradley has announced the following lineup for USF: Shubham Jaglan Jake Peacock, Sam Nicholson Nino Plamquist an Chase Gullikson .

The Field

South Florida will compete in the 13-team field with: Calp Poly, Long Beach State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, SMU, USC, San Francisco and Washington.

About USF Men’s Golf

The USF men’s golf program has captured 17 conference titles, including in 2021, and has seen players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won five of the last six American Athletic Conference Tournament Championships in wire-to-wire fashion, winning four consecutively from 2015-18. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, including Albin Bergstrom in 2021, and gone on to earn eight straight NCAA Regionals appearances, including a 6th place finish in NCAA Championship match-play in 2015. USF is led by Steve Bradleywho has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have posted 20 tournament wins under Bradley Entering the 2022-23 season, by far the most under any Coach in program history.

